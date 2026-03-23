XBOW Embeds Continuous, AI-Driven Penetration Testing in the Microsoft Security Ecosystem

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XBOW, a leading autonomous offensive security company, today announced a new collaboration with Microsoft, integrating XBOW’s continuous penetration testing platform into Microsoft Security Copilot and Microsoft Sentinel data lake. Available as a public preview at RSAC™ 2026, the integration embeds autonomous offensive security directly into Microsoft’s security ecosystem, enabling global enterprises to discover, validate, and prioritize vulnerabilities without ever leaving their Microsoft consoles.

“Microsoft Security customers can now deploy our autonomous offensive capabilities directly within the tools they’re already using every day,” said Oege de Moor, CEO, XBOW. “This isn’t an incremental workflow improvement. It fundamentally changes how security operations teams detect real-world risk.”

Even as AI accelerates software development and cyberattacks, penetration testing has largely remained periodic and manual, disconnected from the operational security workflows where risk decisions are made. As a result, penetration testing coverage is limited by human capacity, findings are delivered outside of SOC workflows, and security operations teams lack validated exploit paths against their own assets to inform detection and response.

This integration now creates a continuous feedback loop between offense and defense, closing the long-standing gap between AppSec and SecOps. Penetration testing intelligence becomes a live input to detection and response workflows, while operational telemetry informs what gets tested next.

This end-to-end workflow brings these capabilities directly into Microsoft Security. Using guided inputs and exposure context, teams can now initiate and manage XBOW assessments directly in Microsoft Security Copilot, with findings flowing into Microsoft Sentinel data lake.

Built in collaboration with Microsoft, the solution operates within the Microsoft Security ecosystem. XBOW provides the autonomous penetration testing engine and validated findings, while Microsoft Security Copilot and Sentinel data lake then align these offensive insights directly into defensive workflows.

“In the face of an increasingly dynamic threat landscape, security teams need continuous validation of their defenses,” said Shawn Bice, Corporate Vice President, Security Platform & AI at Microsoft. “By integrating XBOW’s autonomous penetration testing into Microsoft Security Copilot and Microsoft Sentinel data lake, we’re helping our customers across industries connect offensive insights directly into their existing workflows.”

The public preview includes a comprehensive set of components spanning the full penetration testing lifecycle, including:

XBOW Pentest Manager Agent : initiates and manages penetration tests directly from Security Copilot

: initiates and manages penetration tests directly from Security Copilot XBOW Sentinel Connector : ingests XBOW assets and validated findings into Microsoft Sentinel data lake custom tables for correlation with security telemetry

: ingests XBOW assets and validated findings into Microsoft Sentinel data lake custom tables for correlation with security telemetry XBOW Pentest Analysis Agent: analyzes XBOW penetration test findings alongside Sentinel data lake to determine which attack activity was detected, which activity was missed, and where detection gaps may exist

The integration will be available via the Microsoft Security Store, Microsoft Marketplace, and the Microsoft Security Copilot agent gallery.

For more information about XBOW’s work with Microsoft and its autonomous offensive security capabilities, please visit xbow.com or stop by booth #1843 during RSAC™ 2026.

ABOUT XBOW

XBOW is the autonomous offensive security company redefining cyber defense for the AI era. Combining AI reasoning with offensive security workflows, the XBOW platform delivers expert-level security testing at machine speed. XBOW empowers security teams to transform from reactive to proactive defense at AI scale. For XBOW customers, autonomous offense is the best defense.