Venture Global and Vitol Announce New LNG Purchase Agreement

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE: VG) and Vitol announced the execution of a new, binding agreement for the purchase of approximately 1.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Venture Global for five years commencing in 2026, to be supplied from Venture Global’s portfolio.

Venture Global and Vitol announced the execution of a new, binding agreement for the purchase of approximately 1.5 MTPA of U.S. LNG from VG for five years commencing in 2026, to be supplied from Venture Global’s portfolio. Share

“Global demand for flexible, reliable U.S. LNG is rapidly growing, and Venture Global is proud to work with premier LNG trading companies like Vitol to provide this critical supply to the market,” said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel. “Thanks to our innovative model, we have the ability to provide our customers with short, medium, and long-term LNG supply, and this agreement is another important step in diversifying the tenor of our LNG portfolio.”

“Vitol is delighted to be working with Venture Global, a leading producer and supplier of LNG to world markets,” said Pablo Galante Escobar, Global Head of LNG at Vitol. “LNG is important to many economies worldwide. Through this transaction Vitol is expanding its supply base to be able to offer diverse and reliable sources of energy to our customers and partners around the world.”

About Venture Global

Venture Global is an American producer and exporter of low-cost U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) with over 100 MTPA of capacity in production, construction, or development. Venture Global began producing LNG from its first facility in 2022 and is now one of the largest LNG exporters in the United States. The company’s vertically integrated business includes assets across the LNG supply chain including LNG production, natural gas transport, shipping and regasification. The company’s first three projects, Calcasieu Pass, Plaquemines LNG, and CP2 LNG, are located in Louisiana along the Gulf of America. Venture Global is developing Carbon Capture and Sequestration projects at each of its LNG facilities.

About Vitol

Vitol is a leader in energy and commodities. Vitol produces, manages and delivers energy and commodities, including metals, to consumers and industry worldwide. In addition to its primary business, trading, Vitol is invested in infrastructure globally, with $13+billion invested in long-term assets. Founded in Rotterdam in 1966, today Vitol serves its customers from some 40 offices worldwide. In 2025 Vitol delivered over 600mTOE of energy and had revenues of $340bn.

Vitol is a long-established participant in LNG markets, having commenced LNG trading in the mid-2000s. It has a diversified global LNG portfolio of contracts and equity positions, enabling it to provide customers with tailor-made supply solutions on a short and long-term basis. In 2025 Vitol delivered 23mMT of LNG and delivered 1,800TWh of natural gas.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein are “forward-looking statements.” In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursue,” “target,” “continue,” the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include statements about our future performance, our contracts, our anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends impacting our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Those factors include our need for significant additional capital to construct and complete future projects and related assets, and our potential inability to secure such financing on acceptable terms, or at all; our potential inability to accurately estimate costs for our projects, and the risk that the construction and operations of natural gas pipelines and pipeline connections for our projects suffer cost overruns and delays related to obtaining regulatory approvals, development risks, labor costs, unavailability of skilled workers, operational hazards and other risks; the uncertainty regarding the future of global trade dynamics, international trade agreements and the United States’ position on international trade, including the effects of tariffs; our dependence on our EPC and other contractors for the successful completion of our projects, including the potential inability of our contractors to perform their obligations under their contracts; various economic and political factors, including opposition by environmental or other public interest groups, or the lack of local government and community support required for our projects, which could negatively affect the permitting status, timing or overall development, construction and operation of our projects; and risks related to other factors discussed under “Item 1A.—Risk Factors” of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and any subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.