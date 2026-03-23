Biocytogen Announces Strategic Collaboration with Moonlight Bio to Advance Cell Therapies Using Library of Antibody Binders

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (Biocytogen, SSE: 688796; HKEX: 02315), a global biotechnology company that drives the research and development of novel antibody-based drugs with innovative technologies, today announced a strategic collaboration with Moonlight Bio, Inc., a Seattle-based biotech company pioneering advanced cell therapies. This partnership aims to develop cutting-edge cell therapies to address some of the most challenging and difficult-to-treat cancers.

Dr. Yuelei Shen, President and CEO of Biocytogen, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Moonlight Bio, a pioneering leader in advanced cell therapies. This strategic collaboration leverages our proprietary off-the-shelf fully human antibody library to accelerate the development of cutting-edge cell therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers. It also demonstrates the versatility and broad applicability of Biocytogen’s antibody discovery platforms beyond traditional drug modalities. By combining our expertise, we are poised to accelerate the development of transformative cell therapies that could overcome resistance and offer new hope to patients battling the toughest cancers.

Under the terms of the agreement, Biocytogen will provide its off-the-shelf antibody binders against therapeutic targets, and Moonlight Bio will oversee the preclinical development of cell therapies.

About Biocytogen

Biocytogen (SSE: 688796; HKEX: 02315) is a global biotechnology company that drives the research and development of novel antibody-based drugs with innovative technologies. Founded on gene editing technology, Biocytogen has established a dual-engine platform combining a fully human antibody library with an extensive target-humanized mouse model portfolio, enabling a systematic approach to accelerating global drug discovery and development.

Biocytogen has independently developed its proprietary RenMice® (RenMab®/RenLite®/RenNano®/RenTCR™/RenTCR mimic™) platforms for fully human monoclonal/bispecific/multispecific antibody discovery, bispecific antibody-drug conjugate discovery, hu-VHH discovery, and TCR mimic antibody discovery, and has established a sub-brand, RenSuper™ Biologics, to explore global partnerships for an off-the-shelf library of >1,000,000 fully human antibody sequences against over 1000 targets for worldwide collaboration. As of December 31, 2025, more than 350 agreements for therapeutic antibodies and clinical assets—spanning co-development, out-licensing, and transfers—have been established globally, including landmark partnerships with leading multinational pharmaceutical companies (MNCs). Biocytogen pioneered the generation of drug target knock-in humanized models for preclinical research, and currently provides a few thousand off-the-shelf animal and cell models under the company's sub-brand, BioMice™, along with preclinical pharmacology and gene-editing services for clients worldwide. Headquartered in Beijing, Biocytogen has branches in China (Haimen, Jiangsu, Shanghai), the USA (Boston, San Francisco, San Diego), and Germany (Heidelberg). For more information, please visit https://biocytogen.com.

About Moonlight Bio, Inc.

Moonlight Bio, Inc. is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company based in Seattle, WA aiming to develop potency enhanced cell therapies that provide new hope for patients suffering from cancer. Moonlight’s core technologies were illuminated by nature itself and are designed to confront the disappointing reality that therapies for solid tumors are simply not potent enough to generate the deep and durable responses that patients urgently need. To learn more, connect with Moonlight Bio on LinkedIn and visit us at http://www.moonlightbio.us/.