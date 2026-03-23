Manufacturing Leaders CADDi Inc. and Tadano Ltd. Advance Global Technology Utilization to Accelerate M&A-Driven Group Synergies

TOKYO & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CADDi Inc., a global technology company developing a manufacturing-exclusive AI data platform, today announced the next phase deployment across a global leader in construction’s international operations. Tadano Ltd., a leading manufacturer of lifting equipment (LE) including mobile cranes, is actively launching a strategic initiative to maximize growth synergies from mergers and acquisitions (M&A) by accelerating parts integration and procurement optimization across the entire Tadano Group. Based on CADDi utilization success in domestic sites which included significant reductions in data search workloads and the establishment of a foundation for technology transfer, Tadano is expanding CADDi adoption to major international sites. This initiative marks the start of global deployment within Europe and the Americas.

Leading mobile crane manufacturer Tadano Ltd. adopts CADDi’s AI data platform in Europe and the Americas to achieve global parts integration and procurement optimization. Share

A growing challenge—“knowledge silos” behind M&A-driven growth

Tadano historically generated more than 60% of its sales overseas and accelerated global enterprise growth through aggressive M&A.

Their recent merger uncovered “knowledge silos” as a core management challenge, revealing that newly acquired companies had different data management practices which contributed to information integration difficulties. Data was fragmented, making it difficult to create synergies while inconsistency led to duplicate inventory and purchasing cost optimization roadblocks. Across each country and organization, even identical parts had different part numbers or drawing numbers.

To address these key management themes—maximizing growth synergies from M&A, intensifying global competition, and transferring expertise from veteran employees—Tadano started the implementation of CADDi’s AI data platform to resolve knowledge fragmentation.

Implementation results and the path to global deployment

CADDi implementation success across Tadano Japan resulted in significant reductions in data search workloads as well as the establishment of a foundation for knowledge transfer and institutionalization.

Following implementation, Tadano focused on solidifying the foundation for transformation by maximizing the assetization of experience and expertise, along with data accessibility. This significantly improved cross-department information sharing, searchability and task reuse. Previously dependent on individual knowledge, search tasks were reduced from approximately 30 minutes to five minutes.

These outcomes supported the decision to begin global deployment—including Europe and the Americas—as a key driver for creating M&A synergies. Expanding CADDi use is expected to accelerate parts integration and procurement optimization across Tadano Group, effectively maximizing growth synergies from M&A.

Freeing up time for strategic thinking and consolidating global knowledge

During this global implementation, CADDi acts as a transformation partner for Tadano. To solidify growth through M&A, Tadano expects increased profitability from reducing duplicate inventory and consolidated purchasing processes. By redirecting time saved through AI toward higher-value analysis and design work, they will strengthen a culture of continuous improvement and disciplined execution. Over time, CADDi’s manufacturing AI data platform will facilitate unified technical knowledge across languages and regions, serving as a shared communication layer that supports Tadano’s ambition to become No.1 worldwide in the lifting equipment industry.

According to Toshiaki Ujiie, President, CEO, and Representative Director of Tadano Ltd., “Our company has actively pursued M&A to strengthen global competitiveness. During integration, we recognized that engineering knowledge and parts data remained distributed across group companies, including acquired entities. We expect CADDi’s manufacturing AI data platform to support resolution of this challenge by enabling instant comparison and identification of large volumes of data. By doing so, we aim to maximize the operational value of our M&A strategy.”

He emphasized, “We expect CADDi to play a central role in driving this data intelligence project and to serve as the hub that consolidates the collective knowledge of the entire group as we strive to become No.1 worldwide in the lifting equipment industry.”

The CADDi AI data platform enhances production activities and decision-making by analyzing and correlating data across manufacturing engineering and supply chain systems. Leveraging operational experience in parts procurement and proprietary AI technologies, it converts fragmented engineering data into structured, reusable assets that boost competitive advantage.

About CADDi

CADDi is an AI-powered data platform that makes design and supply chain data accessible and actionable for manufacturing teams. Headquartered in Tokyo and Chicago, the company was founded in 2017 by industry veterans Yushiro Kato and Aki Kobashi, formerly of McKinsey, Apple, and Lockheed Martin. Its flagship product, CADDi Drawer, uses advanced AI to centralize and analyze unstructured design and production data, helping manufacturers improve efficiency, reduce redundancies, and unlock innovation. Recognized globally for innovation, CADDi was listed in Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies and won the SaaS Award for Best Business Intelligence and Engineering Management Software. To learn more, visit us.caddi.com.

View a web copy of this release in English and Japanese.