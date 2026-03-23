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Xsolla Partners With Cyprus Game Makers Association (CYGMA) as the Island Emerges as a Game Development Hub

Strategic Partnership Equips Cyprus-Based Developers With the Commerce Infrastructure to Compete Globally

original Graphic: Xsolla

Graphic: Xsolla

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xsolla, a global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, today announced a strategic partnership with the Cyprus Game Makers Association (CYGMA). The collaboration will provide creators and studios within the CYGMA network with hands-on support, industry expertise, and access to world-class commerce tools, helping Cyprus-based studios bring their titles to players worldwide.

The partnership comes as Cyprus continues to attract game development talent, fueled by favorable business conditions and a growing creative community. Through its collaboration with CYGMA, Xsolla aims to accelerate momentum and expand opportunities for developers by removing commerce and distribution barriers that often prevent emerging studios from reaching global markets.

As part of the agreement, Xsolla will sponsor a series of industry initiatives in collaboration with CYGMA, including workshops and talks led by seasoned game industry professionals. Xsolla specialists will work directly with developers in the region to address real-world commerce challenges from integrating payment systems across multiple currencies and regions to optimizing monetization strategies for global distribution. Participating studios will also gain access to Xsolla's suite of commerce and monetization tools, providing them with the same infrastructure used by more than 1,500 game developers worldwide.

"We are excited to partner with CYGMA and support the vibrant gaming community in Cyprus," said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. "The country is producing exceptional talent, and our goal is to make sure those developers have every advantage as they bring their games to a global audience. Through this partnership, we're investing not just in tools, we are building all the things to enable long-term growth of an ecosystem we believe in."

To learn more about Xsolla's partnership with the Cyprus Game Makers Association (CYGMA), visit: https://xsolla.pro/CYGMA

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global commerce company with robust tools and services to help developers solve the inherent challenges of the video game industry. From indie to AAA, companies partner with Xsolla to help them fund, distribute, market, and monetize their games. Grounded in the belief in the future of video games, Xsolla is resolute in the mission to bring opportunities together, and continually make new resources available to creators. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, Xsolla operates as the merchant of record and has helped over 1,500+ game developers to reach more players and grow their businesses around the world. With more paths to profits and ways to win, developers have all the things needed to enjoy the game.

For more information, visit xsolla.com.

Contacts

Media Contact
Derrick Stembridge
Vice President of Global Public Relations, Xsolla
d.stembridge@xsolla.com

Industry:

Xsolla

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact
Derrick Stembridge
Vice President of Global Public Relations, Xsolla
d.stembridge@xsolla.com

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