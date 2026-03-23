Fivetran Selected by WM New Zealand to Power an AI-Ready Data Foundation

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fivetran, the data foundation for AI, today announced that WM New Zealand (WMNZ), the country’s leading waste and environmental services provider, has selected the Fivetran platform as its data foundation for AI. Fivetran connects operational systems, SaaS applications, and high-volume IoT data into Snowflake, with transformations managed in dbt Cloud from dbt Labs, creating a centralized, AI-ready data foundation across the business.

WMNZ selected Fivetran to enable its lean data team to meet growing demand from leadership for real-time insights while addressing the scale and complexity of moving data across a fragmented environment. Share

WMNZ selected Fivetran to enable its lean data team to meet growing demand from leadership for real-time insights while addressing the scale and complexity of moving data across a fragmented environment. The company is in the midst of a digital business transformation, with data and AI at its core. With more than 900 trucks, over 100 sites, and high-volume IoT data across collections, fleet, and environmental monitoring, WMNZ sees AI and advanced analytics as central to how it operates: from route optimization and predictive maintenance to accelerating its circular economy and decarbonization goals. To get there, the company needed to rapidly unify a backlog of priority data sources and deliver reliable, timely data at scale.

Fivetran has helped WMNZ reduce source onboarding timelines from months to days, enabling the company to meet an aggressive 12-week delivery target and freeing the data team to focus on the analytics and AI initiatives at the centre of its transformation. The platform reliably supports high-volume IoT data alongside on-premises, SaaS, and custom data sources, delivering predictable performance at scale without the need to build or maintain bespoke.

“AI only delivers value when the underlying data is reliable, complete, and available when it’s needed,” said George Fraser, CEO of Fivetran. “Many organizations are investing heavily in AI but are still constrained by fragmented systems and brittle pipelines. By automating data movement across complex operational and IoT environments, WM New Zealand is building the trusted data foundation needed to support analytics and future AI initiatives.”

“Speed and reliability were non-negotiable for us,” said Lena Jenkins, Chief Digital & Customer Success Officer, WMNZ. “Fivetran gave us the speed we needed to stand up our data foundation in weeks rather than months. Our team can now focus on data and AI enablement: applying AI and advanced analytics to improve how we operate, how we serve our customers, and how we deliver on our decarbonization and circular economy ambitions. That foundation is critical as we apply advanced analytics and AI to improve operational efficiency and environmental outcomes across New Zealand.”

With automated pipelines feeding Snowflake and transformations managed in dbt Cloud, WMNZ now operates on a single, trusted source of data. The modern architecture enables faster, more timely access to trusted data while preserving flexibility across platforms, ensuring WMNZ can evolve its analytics and AI strategy without architectural constraints.

About Fivetran

Fivetran is the data foundation for AI. The Fivetran platform moves, manages, and transforms data from every system a business runs on into a secure, reliable foundation engineered to evolve, with the flexibility to work across clouds, engines, and tools. With Fivetran, analytics, operations, and AI run on data you trust and control. Leading organizations like LVMH, Pfizer, Verizon, and OpenAI rely on Fivetran to turn data into a competitive advantage. Learn more at Fivetran.com.