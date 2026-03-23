FiscalNote Announces Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Generation and Monetization of Political Prediction Content

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE), a leading provider of AI-driven policy and regulatory intelligence, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Good Wolf Studios to support and accelerate the development and monetization of prediction market-related content and interactive user experiences. This initiative represents another step in FiscalNote’s broader strategy to participate in the rapidly growing prediction market ecosystem by leveraging its proprietary data, policy expertise, and trusted institutional relationships to create new revenue opportunities beyond traditional industry models.

FiscalNote is partnering with Good Wolf Studios (www.goodwolfstudios.com) — an innovation studio driving growth and audience experiences across media platforms for organizations ranging from startups to industry leaders, including the NHL, Sotheby's, and Comcast. The partnership will build prediction-related content experiences around political and policy developments, driven by FiscalNote’s deep domain expertise. These products are expected to include tip sheets, fantasy league formats, and other predictive engagement tools, with contributors drawn from influential voices, advocacy groups, and policy stakeholders, many of whom are already active on FiscalNote's platforms.

In addition, to power the backend wallet and transaction-enablement infrastructure supporting the content, FiscalNote is engaging with a third party whose technology supports interactive transaction experiences for a number of major consumer platforms. By working with an established provider that has the relevant experience and technology, FiscalNote expects to accelerate speed to market, reduce upfront capital requirements, and focus on leveraging its core strengths in data, analytics, and content innovation.

Through these initiatives, FiscalNote is developing a new monetization model for political intelligence. The company sees the opportunity to generate revenue in multiple ways, including premium predictive content offerings, integrated sponsorships, distribution partnerships, and revenue participation tied to user transactions within interactive formats such as fantasy league participation and other forms of predictive engagement. By combining its proprietary policy insights – building on its extensive history in predicting political outcomes in its content and platforms – along with high-engagement content and seamless transactional capabilities enabled by partners, FiscalNote aims to create scalable monetization opportunities that extend beyond traditional subscription models. FiscalNote expects this capital-efficient approach will allow the company to leverage existing data assets and audience relationships while participating economically in growing transaction volumes across the broader prediction ecosystem.

“This initiative reflects our conviction that prediction markets represent a significant new frontier for how policy and political intelligence is created, consumed, and monetized,” said Josh Resnik, President and Chief Executive Officer of FiscalNote. “By partnering with experienced innovators, we are building new ways to extend the value of our insights beyond traditional subscription models and into high-engagement transactional formats. We believe this approach can unlock substantial new revenue opportunities over time.”

Prediction markets have experienced rapid growth in recent years as consumers, institutions, and media platforms increasingly explore probabilistic forecasting and engagement models around political, economic, and societal outcomes. FiscalNote believes that its unique combination of global policy data, expert analysis, and established relationships with advocacy organizations, corporations, and public sector stakeholders positions the company to expand participation in political prediction markets beyond headline events and into a broader set of use cases.

FiscalNote aims to develop scalable distribution channels for predictive intelligence content that can generate revenue through transactional engagement, sponsorship opportunities, and future market participation. This model is intended to complement FiscalNote’s existing subscription-based intelligence products while creating new pathways to reach audiences interested in understanding and anticipating policy developments.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE), the global leader in AI-driven policy intelligence, delivers its deep expertise in legislative tracking, regulatory analysis, and stakeholder engagement through PolicyNote, its flagship platform. Built to ensure the most complete, real-time view of the policy landscape, PolicyNote delivers synthesized, expert-driven analysis integrated with AI-powered monitoring, fueled by the trusted analysis and reporting of CQ and Roll Call, and the grassroots mobilization power of VoterVoice. From the committee room to the board room, FiscalNote’s PolicyNote Suite ensures every user has the unmatched clarity and speed needed to understand and impact policy.

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or FiscalNote’s future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “pro forma,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “project,” “strive,” “budget,” “forecast,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These and other important factors discussed in FiscalNote’s SEC filings, including its most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly the "Risk Factors" sections of those reports, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by FiscalNote and its management, are inherently uncertain. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. FiscalNote undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.