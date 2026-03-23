Ameresco Delivers Energy and Infrastructure Upgrades for Pittsylvania County

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & CHATHAM, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy infrastructure solutions provider, today announced the completion of an Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC) project for Pittsylvania County, Virginia, delivering energy efficiency and infrastructure upgrades at the historic Moses Building, home to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office. The project is designed to deliver cost savings while enhancing building performance, reliability, and sustainability for years to come.

Ameresco has completed an Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC) for Pittsylvania County, delivering energy efficiency and infrastructure upgrades at the historic Moses Building. Share

A core part of the project included a targeted energy conservation initiative designed to deliver guaranteed energy savings over the life of the project while preserving the historic character of the building, originally constructed during the Great Depression era. To achieve these goals, Ameresco implemented a range of upgrades designed to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance occupant comfort. The project included the installation of a variable refrigerant flow (VRF) heat pump HVAC system, replacement of aging single‑pane wood windows with new double‑pane units that complemented the building’s historic architecture, and repairs to interior wood and plaster surfaces damaged by long‑term water infiltration.

“Ameresco’s performance was outstanding and exceeded our expectations,” said Chris Adcock, Public Works Director at Pittsylvania County, Virginia. “Thanks to their attention to detail and commitment to excellence, the project delivered lasting benefits to our facility. We now have a more modern, efficient, and reliable environment that better serves both staff and the community.”

Completing the work in an occupied public safety facility presented a unique challenge, requiring meticulous planning to maintain daily operations and ensure the safety of staff and visitors. Through careful coordination of schedules and installation activities, the project team was able to carry out extensive upgrades while keeping the facility fully operational, demonstrating that major improvements can be achieved without disrupting critical public services.

“This latest project reflects Ameresco’s commitment to advancing energy efficiency and helping our public-sector partners achieve their energy and sustainability goals, while also respecting historic architecture,” said Peter Christakis, President of East USA & Greece; Project Risk at Ameresco. “By leveraging the ESPC model, we were able to deliver critical infrastructure upgrades with guaranteed savings, while minimizing disruption to county operations, helping strengthen building performance and support the services the community relies on.”

The County prioritized this project to address the Moses Building’s aging infrastructure, comfort challenges, and long‑deferred maintenance needs, ensuring the facility could continue operating without interruption. By preserving the building’s historic character while modernizing its systems, Ameresco helped Pittsylvania County support the continuity of critical public safety operations and extend the useful life of an essential county facility.

To learn more about Ameresco's energy savings and performance solutions, visit https://www.ameresco.com/espc-energy-savings-performance-contract/

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading energy infrastructure solutions provider dedicated to helping customers reduce costs, enhance resilience, and decarbonize to net zero in the global energy transition. Our comprehensive portfolio includes implementing smart energy efficiency solutions, upgrading aging infrastructure, and developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources. As a trusted full-service partner, Ameresco shows the way by reducing energy use and delivering energy infrastructure solutions to Federal, state and local governments, utilities, data centers, educational and healthcare institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of completion of a customer’s project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of Ameresco’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in Ameresco’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in Ameresco’s previously reported contracted backlog as of December 31, 2025.