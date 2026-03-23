RFMW and JARO Thermal Announce Distribution Agreement for Advanced Thermal Management Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RFMW, a Division of Exponential Technology Group, Inc., a premier distributor of RF, microwave, and power management and conversion components, today announced a new distribution agreement with JARO Thermal, a global leader in advanced electronic cooling technologies. This strategic partnership expands RFMW’s portfolio with JARO’s comprehensive range of thermal management solutions designed to extend the life and performance of electronic components and high-power systems.

“We are excited to provide our customers with expanded options to manage heat in demanding high frequency and power applications.” Share

Founded in 1976, JARO Thermal is committed to technological innovation and uncompromising quality. With automotive-grade production facilities across key global regions, JARO delivers world-class thermal solutions supported by a robust logistics and supply chain network.

Under this agreement, RFMW will offer JARO’s broad portfolio of thermal management products, including heatsinks, cold plates, IC and CPU coolers, heat pipes, thermoelectric modules, and AC and DC fans and blowers. JARO provides multiple cold plate technologies capable of handling a wide range of power levels, along with custom-engineered solutions and advanced thermal analysis capabilities to support complex system designs.

“Thermal management is critical in RF and high-power applications, where performance and reliability are directly tied to effective heat dissipation,” said Joel Levine, President of RFMW. “JARO’s extensive product range, custom engineering expertise, and proven global manufacturing footprint makes them an excellent addition to our supplier portfolio. We are excited to provide our customers with expanded options to manage heat in demanding high frequency and power applications.”

JARO’s engineering team supports customers with design expertise and application guidance, ensuring optimal thermal performance across industries including automotive, industrial, telecommunications, and power electronics. With more than 50 years of experience navigating international supply chains, JARO also has strong logistics capabilities and reliable global delivery.

“We are pleased to partner with RFMW to expand our reach within the RF and power electronics markets,” said Dennis Eisen, President of JARO Thermal. “RFMW’s technical sales focus and strong customer relationships make them an ideal partner to deliver our advanced cooling technologies to engineers seeking high-performance, reliable thermal solutions.”

JARO Thermal’s products are now available through RFMW’s global sales network and online store, with full technical support to assist customers in selecting standard or custom thermal solutions. For more information, visit www.jarothermal.com and www.rfmw.com.

About JARO Thermal

JARO Thermal is a U.S.-based manufacturer of advanced thermal management solutions. Since 1976, JARO has developed next-generation cooling technologies for a wide range of industries and applications. Its product portfolio includes custom fans, IC coolers, a diverse range of heat sinks—such as forged, extruded, stamped, skived, die-cast, and liquid cold plates—along with 3D thermal simulations to optimize system performance.

Committed to quality and reliability, JARO Thermal helps extend the life of electronic components for leading global companies, including Samsung, Panasonic, and Intel.

About RFMW

RFMW is a specialty electronics distribution company focused exclusively on serving customers that require RF, microwave, and power components and semiconductors, as well as component engineering support. RFMW deploys a highly experienced, technically skilled team to assist customers with component selection and fulfillment. RFMW was acquired by TTI, Inc. in 2018, and is part of the Exponential Technology Group (XTG), a collection of electronic component distributors and design engineering firms that collaborate to enable the development of modern technologies. The TTI Family of Specialists (TTI FOS) is the name of TTI, Inc. and its subsidiaries, which include Mouser Electronics, Sager Electronics, and Exponential Technology Group.

To learn more about RFMW, visit www.RFMW.com, call 1.877.FOR.RFMW (367-7369), or email info@rfmw.com.