RapidFort Partners with Nutanix to Deliver Secure, Compliant Kubernetes at Development Speed for Enterprise AI Workloads

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KubeCon + CloudNativeCon – RapidFort, the leader in end-to-end software supply chain security, today announced a strategic partnership with Nutanix, a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, to address a growing challenge for enterprises adopting Kubernetes at scale: maintaining speed and agility without expanding security and compliance risk.

Through this new partnership, RapidFort will integrate its automated software supply chain security capabilities with the Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP) solution. RapidFort’s Platform and curated near-zero CVE images enable customers to deploy continuously hardened software artifacts remediated with every release across data center, edge, and public cloud environments. This integration will help organizations running NKP strengthen the security of their cloud-native workloads while maintaining the speed developers expect. By extending protection into the software supply chain, RapidFort enables customers to build and operate secure Kubernetes environments for modern applications, including AI and generative AI initiatives.

This integration builds on the strong security foundation Nutanix customers already expect, extending protection into the software supply chain for cloud‑native deployments running on the Nutanix Cloud Platform solution. With RapidFort’s curated near-zero CVE images and automated vulnerability remediation, organizations can deploy hardened cloud-native workloads with dramatically reduced attack surface across on-prem, edge, OEM partner platforms, and public cloud environments.

“Integrating RapidFort into the Nutanix Kubernetes Platform gives our customers access to a platform with hardened software artifacts. It’s a big step forward in making Kubernetes environments more secure everywhere they run,” said Dan Ciruli, vice president and general manager, Cloud Native, at Nutanix.

“The Nutanix Kubernetes Platform meets the enterprise foundation team’s need to run Kubernetes consistently across datacenter, edge, and public cloud,” said George Manuelian, Co-Founder and CSO of RapidFort. “RapidFort complements NKP by continuously eliminating vulnerabilities and reducing attack surface in the workloads deployed into those environments—so customers can move faster while reducing risk and accelerating compliance.”

Scaling Kubernetes More Securely

The partnership:

Enables containers and VMs to run consistently across data center, edge, and public cloud.

Reduces operational burden through automated vulnerability remediation.

Gives platform and security teams clear, auditable controls for compliance.

Enables CVE life cycle management at scale through the RapidFort platform.

Extending Security Across NKP

The collaboration also:

Brings RapidFort’s hardened software supply chain protections to workloads running on NKP.

Delivers curated, near-zero-CVE hardened container images by default.

Aligns RapidFort’s automated remediation with NKP’s policy-driven guardrails.

Mitigating Rising Software Supply Chain Risk

With RapidFort integrated into NKP, organizations can:

Eliminate reactive patching by fostering a proactive, secure-by-design posture throughout the entire software lifecycle.

Secure the supply chain with cryptographic proof of provenance, ensuring the integrity of every library from source to deployment.

Protect production environments by mandating that only verified, hardened, and risk-reduced artifacts are deployed to production.

Analyst Commentary

"Sovereign AI and Sovereign Cloud demand more than just localized data; they demand a hardened, minimalist software supply chain. Container platforms must prioritize security optimized libraries to enable secure-by-default container management approaches, giving customers a streamlined path to compliance in the world’s most demanding digital environments,” said Gary Chen, Research Director, IDC.

The newly integrated RapidFort and Nutanix solution will be available to all NKP customers and users regardless of tier (Starter, Pro, and Ultimate). It is expected to be generally available to customers later this year.

About RapidFort

RapidFort is the industry’s leading software supply chain security platform, built to help organizations quickly ship safer software with less overhead across any operating system. RapidFort automates vulnerability remediation at scale, eliminating up to 95% of vulnerabilities without requiring code changes. Operating system–agnostic and vendor-neutral by design, the platform enables organizations to secure software across container environments without platform or vendor lock-in.

With a free tier and hardened community images, RapidFort makes secure development accessible to teams of any size. Learn more at rapidfort.com.