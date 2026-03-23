Accenture Invests in DaVinci Commerce to Advance Agentic AI-Led Shopping

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) announced an investment in DaVinci Commerce, a leader in agentic AI-powered commerce—a rapidly emerging channel, where AI systems increasingly shape how products are discovered, evaluated and purchased. The investment, made through Accenture Ventures, includes a strategic partnership with Accenture Song.

As AI becomes a primary interface for shopping, commerce is shifting upstream—from human-led search and browsing to AI agents that research, recommend and increasingly transact on behalf of consumers. This evolution is opening a new competitive arena of agentic commerce, where brands must be designed not only for people, but for how AI systems interpret, recommend and act.

Through the partnership, Accenture Song will work with DaVinci Commerce to help clients operationalize agentic commerce across the full value chain—from discovery and merchandising through checkout, fulfilment and loyalty. The collaboration reflects growing demand from brands looking to modernize owned commerce platforms and commerce media strategies for AI-driven engagement.

“AI is rapidly reshaping how consumers engage with every brand,” said Ndidi Oteh, CEO of Accenture Song. “As people increasingly rely on AI‑assisted recommendations and begin delegating decisions to intelligent agents—being discoverable is no longer enough. Brands must be relevant, personable, and ready to transact in agent‑led environments. DaVinci Commerce enables exactly that. Combined with Accenture Song’s strengths in design, data, commerce, and marketing, it empowers clients to move faster and act with confidence.”

DaVinci Commerce uses agentic AI to transform brand assets into AI-native, immersive shopping experiences that can operate across commerce media networks, digital marketplaces and LLM-driven environments. Accenture Song’s design experience and insights can ensure that customer touchpoints are compelling and forward-thinking.

“Agentic commerce changes both when a purchase begins and how value is captured,” said Diaz Nesamoney, founder, DaVinci Commerce. “Working with Accenture allows us to connect AI-native commerce execution with enterprise-scale capabilities in data, payments, supply chain and experience design—areas that will increasingly determine who wins as AI takes on a larger role in shopping.”

Accenture’s investment underscores its broader commitment to helping clients navigate structural shifts in commerce driven by generative AI. With deep experience across strategy, technology, creative, data, supply chain and managed services—and an open ecosystem of partners—Accenture is uniquely positioned to help organizations compete in a world where AI agents increasingly mediate demand and transaction.

Accenture and DaVinci Commerce will be at the Shoptalk conference in Las Vegas from March 24-26, 2026, to showcase how agentic commerce is fundamentally reshaping customer engagement and driving new growth. The companies will co-host an exclusive C-level roundtable and media event, featuring Sucharita Kodali, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester, who will provide expert insights into the evolution of commerce media and AI-powered storefronts. For more details, please contact DaVinci Commerce.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading solutions and services company that helps the world’s leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 786,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com.

About DaVinci Commerce

DaVinci Commerce is an AI-powered Commerce Experience Platform (CEP). The company enables global brands to shape how shoppers discover and engage in AI-driven commerce. Its two core products—DaVinci Agentic BrandStore™ and DaVinci Commerce Marketing—work together to give brands control over discovery and activation across modern commerce ecosystems.

DaVinci Agentic BrandStore powers branded, governed conversational experiences inside major large language models, transforming product feeds and brand content into intent-driven discovery journeys. DaVinci Commerce Marketing enables rapid, AI-powered personalization and activation across retail media networks and channels, launching compliant campaigns in minutes.

Together, DaVinci Commerce connects personalized consumer experiences to measurable commerce outcomes—helping brands control discovery and activate at scale.

Trusted by Nestlé, Diageo, Giant Eagle, Nordstrom, and many more, we deliver speed, scale, precision personalization—and measurable growth.

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