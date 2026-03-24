Kids Dental Day Announces 2026 Date, New Partnership with Soles4Souls

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kids Dental Day will return this summer on Friday, July 10, continuing its mission to provide local children access to free dental care, education, and essential resources through a collaborative community effort. Hosted by Delta Dental of Tennessee and the Nashville Sounds, the annual event brings together healthcare providers, nonprofits, and community partners to support children and families across Middle Tennessee as they prepare to head back to school.

Soles4Souls will join the event this year as a new community partner, providing new shoes and socks as part of Kids Dental Day.

“Something as simple as a new pair of shoes and socks can change how a child shows up in the world,” said Buddy Teaster, Soles4Souls President and CEO. “When kids feel comfortable, confident, and supported, it opens the door for better health, stronger engagement at school, and a greater sense of belonging. We’re honored to be part of Kids Dental Day and to stand alongside partners who care so deeply about meeting children where they are.”

Celebrating its fifth year, Kids Dental Day is supported by a growing network of community partners and sponsors, including cityCURRENT, Meharry Medical College, Neighborhood Health, Hope Smiles, Higginbotham, Kroger, Book’em, Nashville PBS, the American Heart Association, American Red Cross, Adventure Science Center, and others. Together, these partners help deliver dental services, health education, and resources, including a free pair of socks and shoes, at a single, coordinated community event.

“New shoes are a big point of pride for all the kids who participate in Kids Dental Day. The way this community comes together to make this day all about the kids is truly special,” said Adam English, General Manager and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Nashville Sounds. “The Sounds are so proud to partner with Soles4Soles to continue providing new shoes, and I cannot wait to see all the smiles on the kids' faces again this year.”

“For five years, Kids Dental Day has been driven by strong partnerships and a shared commitment to supporting children and families,” added Jeff Ballard, President and CEO of Delta Dental of Tennessee. “We’re grateful to welcome and work alongside organizations like Soles4Souls that help strengthen this effort and support kids in meaningful, practical ways, and looking forward to a terrific event this summer.”

Planning is underway for this summer’s Kids Dental Day at First Horizon Park on July 10. Summer camps and youth organizations that would like to participate can get more information via the Kids Dental Day website.

About Soles4Souls

Soles4Souls creates opportunity for people through shoes and clothing. Through four key programs—4Opportunity, 4Relief, 4EveryKid, and Solutions4Good—the organization drives measurable impact across economic development, education, health, and sustainability. Since 2006, Soles4Souls has distributed more than 112 million pairs of shoes and pieces of clothing in 139 countries. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the nonprofit operates Regional Donation Centers and warehouses worldwide. For more information, visit soles4souls.org.

About Nashville Sounds Baseball Club

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Opening Night of the 2026 season is set for Tuesday, March 31 at 6:35 p.m. against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A, Chicago White Sox). Single-game tickets and Season Ticket Memberships are available now. For more information, call 615-690-4487 or email tickets@nashvillesounds.com

About Delta Dental of Tennessee

Delta Dental of Tennessee is the state’s largest independent dental benefits carrier with 1.8 million lives covered. As part of the Delta Dental Plans Association, Delta Dental of Tennessee members have access to the largest dental network in the nation, with more than 151,000 providers serving more than 411,958 locations. With the simple mission of ensuring healthy smiles, Delta Dental of Tennessee works hard to help members of the communities it serves. Along with its corporate foundation, Smile180, Delta Dental of Tennessee donated more than $5.0 million in funding and in-kind services to over 110 organizations in 2025.