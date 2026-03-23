Idomoo Introduces Strata: The First AI Foundation Model for Layered Video

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Idomoo today announced Strata, a generative AI foundation model that redefines how brands create video content. Unlike standard diffusion-based models that output a single, flat video file, Strata generates layered compositions that can easily be edited and personalized at virtually unlimited scale.

Rather than forcing content into rigid templates, Strata designs custom video blueprints that are a perfect fit every time. Share

Layered video has long been the standard for professional video production tools like Adobe After Effects but has not been tackled by gen AI to date. Strata not only generates separate layers for text, animation, footage and actors — it designs the full composition, defining placement, contrast, movement, timing and pacing across all layers, all while enforcing nuanced brand guidelines. Part of Lucas AI Video Agent, Strata is the first foundation model purpose-built for this challenge.

“Every other AI video model generates pixels: a flat file you can’t meaningfully edit,” said Danny Kalish, Idomoo cofounder and CTO. “Strata generates structure: independent layers with typography, animation, motion paths and synchronized audio, all composed into a production-ready video blueprint. That’s a fundamentally different technical problem, and solving it is what makes AI video genuinely usable and scalable for enterprises for the first time.”

Blueprints Over Templates

Many template-based “AI wrappers” have emerged to address the layered video challenge. Their solution is to force generated footage into preset HTML templates, which allow for some editing and brand compliance. But templates are a workaround. They’re never a perfect fit for the content. They’re rigid, offer limited personalization and brand compliance, and simply can’t match studio quality.

Strata works differently. Rather than forcing content into rigid templates, it designs custom video blueprints that are a perfect fit every time. No more forcing a square peg into a round hole.

This means that whether you’re creating a sales video for a bank, an employee onboarding video or an ecommerce ad, your video will always be studio-quality and fully editable.

Customized to Your Brand DNA

A brand is so much more than fonts and colors. Lucas, Idomoo’s AI video agent, analyzes a company’s approved content to learn its brand voice as well as its specific visual styles, such as imagery and motion cues. It then uses this to build a comprehensive Brand DNA (Design, Narrative and Assets), which Strata applies to any video content generated through Idomoo’s platform, ensuring 360-degree brand compliance.

Personalization at Scale

Strata has personalization at its heart. Each video blueprint is fully personalizable: text, images, footage and more. Personalized data can be added to any layer of the video, seamlessly integrated into the scene. This means brands can meaningfully hyper-personalize videos in real time for millions of viewers in any language.

Strata technology is patent pending. An early access version of Strata is being tested by several of Idomoo’s largest customers and is now available through Lucas AI Video Agent, part of Idomoo's AI video platform.

About Idomoo

Idomoo is the premier enterprise AI video platform, trusted by leading brands like JPMorganChase, Verizon and American Airlines for video creation and personalization at scale. With Lucas AI Video Agent, companies can create ready-to-use videos from simple prompts and personalize them for any use case — from sales to onboarding to L&D. This unique approach cuts production time and costs by over 90% while boosting engagement and conversions. Learn more at www.idomoo.com.