Neon Cyber and SpyCloud Partner to Deliver Identity Intelligence at Scale

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neon Cyber, innovators of the first security platform purpose-built to protect the way modern teams work, today announced a strategic partnership with SpyCloud, the leader in identity threat protection. By joining forces, Neon Cyber and SpyCloud merge threat intelligence with the world’s largest recaptured identity data repository, empowering customers to quickly determine if an identity has been compromised in a breach, phishing attack, or malware infection.

“Our partnership with SpyCloud is a game-changer for identity security,” said Cody Pierce, CEO and Co-Founder at Neon Cyber. “We’re giving our customers the urgency and clarity they need to secure identities across all their business and personal accounts before attackers can leverage stolen data for credential stuffing. We achieve this through collaboration with SpyCloud’s best-of-breed intelligence, which delivers context from dark web breaches and underground sources as soon as a hack or data breach occurs.”

Despite decades of awareness training, 60% of breaches involve a human element, with stolen or misused credentials driving 22% of initial access. Because attackers quickly use breached usernames and passwords for credential stuffing across Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications globally, having timely access to this specific threat data is critical. If a user's credentials have been compromised and they haven't changed their password, a full account takeover is often imminent. This partnership provides the immediate context needed to make rapid decisions and take action, effectively preventing credential stuffing across all corporate and personal applications.

“Password reuse continues to be a massive problem for enterprises – with our team finding nearly 70% of all users still use this bad practice,” said Travis Thornton, Global VP of Partnerships at SpyCloud. “This means that when attackers utilize stolen credentials from a single breach or malware infection or successful phish, they significantly increase their potential for causing widespread damage. By partnering with Neon Cyber, SpyCloud is strengthening its dedication to providing the most comprehensive and actionable identity intelligence, enabling customers to take faster, more effective action to remediate dangerous identity exposures.”

Users of Neon Cyber will have immediate access to a new set of capabilities that enhance the identity security section of the platform, including new visualizations and context when a corporate or personal account has been exposed. No action on the part of customers is required to take advantage of this update.

Additionally, Neon Cyber and SpyCloud executives will be attending the RSAC Conference in San Francisco next month, get in touch here to learn more about the partnership at the conference.

About Neon Cyber

Neon Cyber is the AI-native browser security platform purpose-built to secure how today's workforce uses generative AI and SaaS: in the browser. Neon delivers real-time visibility for the browser — every credential used, prompt input, link click and file upload — and enforces intelligent guardrails without disrupting productivity. Deployed in minutes, Neon gives security leaders the confidence to say "yes" to AI — without leaking customer or company data. Learn more at www.neoncyber.com.

About SpyCloud

SpyCloud transforms recaptured darknet data to disrupt cybercrime. Its automated identity threat protection solutions leverage advanced analytics and AI to proactively prevent ransomware and account takeover, detect insider threats, safeguard employee and consumer identities, and accelerate cybercrime investigations. SpyCloud's data from breaches, malware-infected devices, and successful phishes also powers many popular dark web monitoring and identity theft protection offerings. Customers include seven of the Fortune 10, along with hundreds of global enterprises, mid-sized companies, and government agencies worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, TX, SpyCloud is home to more than 200 cybersecurity experts whose mission is to protect businesses and consumers from the stolen identity data criminals are using to target them now.

To learn more and see insights on your company’s exposed data, visit spycloud.com.