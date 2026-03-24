Inglewood Healthcare Leader Kedrin Johnson Opens Doors to Medical Careers as 23 Students Graduate From Gloria Marigny CNA School

INGLEWOOD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kedrin Johnson, CEO of WAYS Home Care & Health Agency and founder of Gloria Marigny CNA School, celebrated the graduation of 23 new Certified Nursing Assistants during a ceremony held at WAYS Home Care & Health Agency headquarters in Inglewood.

The ceremony marked the first graduating class of 2026 from Gloria Marigny CNA School, a healthcare training program founded by Johnson to create meaningful career pathways into the medical field. The school was named in honor of Johnson’s grandmother, Gloria Marigny, whom Johnson describes as a powerful and inspiring woman whose legacy of strength and compassion continues to influence the mission of the program. A total of 23 students — both men and women — successfully completed the CNA training program. More than half of the graduates received scholarships personally funded by Johnson, helping remove financial barriers and allowing many students to pursue healthcare careers who otherwise may not have had the opportunity.

“Healthcare changes lives,” Johnson said. “When someone earns a healthcare certification, they are not only gaining employment, they are building a future. Watching these graduates step into the medical field is one of the most rewarding moments of my career.”

Certified Nursing Assistants play a vital role in the healthcare system, providing direct patient care in hospitals, rehabilitation centers, assisted living communities, and home healthcare organizations. Many graduates are expected to begin working in the healthcare field immediately, helping address the growing demand for trained caregivers across California and Nevada.

Johnson also expressed appreciation for the encouragement and support she has received from community leaders including Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts, California State Assemblywoman Tina McKinnor, and Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell.

“These leaders understand that investing in education, job creation, and healthcare workforce training strengthens the entire community,” Johnson said.

WAYS Home Care & Health Agency currently operates locations in Inglewood, Antioch, San Diego, and Las Vegas. Through its healthcare services and workforce training programs, the organization continues to expand opportunities for individuals seeking careers in healthcare while providing compassionate care to families and seniors.

About Gloria Marigny CNA School

Gloria Marigny CNA School was founded by Kedrin Johnson to create accessible pathways into healthcare careers. The program trains Certified Nursing Assistants who go on to serve hospitals, assisted living facilities, rehabilitation centers, and home healthcare organizations.

About WAYS Home Care & Health Agency

WAYS Home Care & Health Agency provides compassionate in-home care services to seniors and individuals who need assistance with daily living. The organization is committed to improving quality of life while also creating workforce development programs that prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals.

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