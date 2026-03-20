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Davidson Bogel Brokers Sale of Grand Prairie IOS Property to B&D Holdings

original Davidson Bogel Brokers Sale of Grand Prairie IOS Property to B&D Holdings

Davidson Bogel Brokers Sale of Grand Prairie IOS Property to B&D Holdings

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Davidson Bogel Real Estate brokers Philip Cherrick and David Guinn broker infill industrial outdoor storage (IOS) property located at 1210 E Avenue J in Grand Prairie. The property was acquired by B&D Holdings, led by Mike Burney.

The property is located within a core Grand Prairie industrial corridor with strong access to Highway 360 and Interstate 30. This submarket continues to see strong demand from contractors, logistics groups, and industrial service users seeking functional outdoor storage sites in infill locations.

B&D Holdings is an active East Coast-based investment group focused on acquiring industrial and IOS properties throughout the United States. The firm targets well-located infill assets with strong accessibility, functional yard layouts, and long-term demand drivers. B&D Holdings has continued to grow its portfolio through the acquisition of strategically located outdoor storage and small-bay industrial properties that serve essential service industries.

The transaction adds to Davidson Bogel Industrial's (DBI) continued momentum in the IOS sector, where the firm has completed more than 75 IOS sales and over 40 IOS leases across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex over the past 24 months.

About DB2RE

Davidson Bogel Real Estate (DB2RE) is a boutique land investment advisory group and brokerage firm headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Founded by David Davidson, Jr., and Edward Bogel in 2015, the base principle of the company is exceptional client service, with investment and development of land throughout Texas and Oklahoma as the focus. DB2RE concentrates on land acquisitions, dispositions, and investment sales for families, trusts, and developers of retail, multi-family, industrial/mixed-use, and single-family communities.

Contacts

For more information about this transaction, please contact:
info@db2re.com
db2re.com

Industry:

Davidson Bogel Real Estate

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Contacts

For more information about this transaction, please contact:
info@db2re.com
db2re.com

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