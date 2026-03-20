Glenfarne Texas LNG Project to Use Kiewit Offshore Services for In-State Fabrication of Liquefaction Modules

HOUSTON & BROWNSVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Texas LNG Brownsville LLC ("Texas LNG"), the liquefied natural gas ("LNG") export terminal being developed in the Port of Brownsville, Texas, by Glenfarne Group, LLC ("Glenfarne”) announced that, upon Notice to Proceed, Kiewit Offshore Services (“KOS”) will be the entity to fabricate the project’s liquefication, pretreatment and pipe rack modules. This module fabrication work represents a significant investment in skilled U.S. and Texas labor and helps manage project costs and risks due to the advantageous in-state location of the KOS facility for the Texas LNG site.

"Glenfarne is focused on promoting U.S. jobs and manufacturing to construct our U.S. LNG facilities." Share

This announcement follows the execution of the engineering, procurement, and construction agreement for Texas LNG between Glenfarne and Kiewit Energy Group earlier this month.

Brendan Duval, Glenfarne chief executive officer and founder, said, “Derisking module supply via U.S. fabrication avoids tariffs, geopolitical risks, heavy-lift shipping, Panama Canal transit, and helps ensure quality control. We had the option to go offshore, but this decision is an investment in predictability and quality. We are giving back to the state that has supported this project so much and are proud to have Texas and U.S. craft labor fabricate our modules. It’s only fitting that Texas LNG has its modules fabricated in Texas.”

Oliver Wood, Texas LNG project director, said, “Glenfarne is focused on promoting U.S. jobs and manufacturing to construct our U.S. LNG facilities whenever it is economically feasible. The decision to select Kiewit’s yard for Texas LNG’s liquefaction modules was easy particularly with the facility’s proven success and experience constructing and fabricating complex structures for other vital energy infrastructure projects.”

“Kiewit is proud to be selected by Glenfarne to construct and fabricate Texas LNG’s modules at our Ingleside, Texas, yard,” said Eric Gutierrez, executive vice president, Oil, Gas and Chemical, for Kiewit Energy Group Inc. “This work will be delivered by our experienced, highly skilled workforce in Texas who have a strong track record of safely delivering projects and fabrication services for our clients. We are excited that this project is a strategic investment in Texas skilled labor and U.S. manufacturing to support hundreds of jobs in the South Texas region.”

Glenfarne and Kiewit recently completed the execution of the EPC contract for Texas LNG following fourteen months of pre-FID engineering work. Texas LNG remains on schedule for a second quarter 2026 final investment decision.

About Texas LNG

Texas LNG is an LNG export facility to be constructed in the Port of Brownsville, Texas and a subsidiary of global energy and infrastructure leader Glenfarne Group, LLC. Texas LNG is led by an experienced team committed to creating one of the cleanest, lowest emitting LNG export facilities in the world through electric motor drives. Additional information about Texas LNG may be found on its website at www.texaslng.com.

About Glenfarne Group

Glenfarne Group is a privately held global developer, owner, and operator of energy infrastructure assets. Through its subsidiaries, Glenfarne owns and operates 60 energy assets through three core businesses: Global LNG Solutions, Grid Stability, and Renewables. Glenfarne’s permitted North American LNG portfolio totals 32.8 MTPA of capacity under development in Alaska, Louisiana, and Texas. For more information, please visit www.glenfarne.com.

About Kiewit

Kiewit is one of North America’s largest and most respected construction and engineering organizations. With its roots dating back to 1884, the employee-owned organization operates through a network of subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Guam. Kiewit offers construction and engineering services in a variety of markets including power; transportation; water; oil, gas and chemical; marine; building; industrial and mining. Kiewit had 2024 revenues of $16.8 billion and employs 31,800 staff and craft employees.