Coralogix and Skyflow Redefine Privacy-Safe Observability for the AI Era

SAN FRANCISCO & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coralogix and Skyflow are launching a strategic partnership designed to help organizations safeguard sensitive customer data within logs. This collaboration ensures robust data protection without compromising the ability to perform searches, investigations, or leverage AI-driven operations.

Enterprises can now keep sensitive customer data out of logs, dashboards, and downstream tools while preserving observability. Skyflow and Coralogix make this possible with observability that's privacy-safe, operationally effective, and AI-native. Share

Logs and telemetry play a critical role in debugging, incident response, security analysis, and AI workflows. However, they often contain sensitive customer data, embedded both in structured fields and unstructured text. While many observability tools mitigate this risk through redaction, this approach comes at a cost—eliminating exposure but also stripping away context. The result? Logs become more difficult to query, correlate, and operationalize effectively.

Coralogix and Skyflow take a fundamentally different approach: protect sensitive customer data by default while preserving the usability of observability data across humans and AI systems.

“The traditional approach of redaction creates a false trade-off between safety and usefulness,” said Anshu Sharma, CEO of Skyflow. “Once sensitive data is stripped out, teams lose the ability to search effectively, investigate incidents, or let AI agents reason over what actually happened. As a Runtime AI Data Control Platform, Skyflow ensures sensitive customer data stays governed and isolated, while observability data remains fully usable.”

Ariel Assaraf, Coralogix CEO, said: “Coralogix customers rely on observability data as a trusted system of record—supporting engineers, security teams, and the growing demands of AI-driven automation. They shouldn’t have to choose between safeguarding sensitive customer data and maintaining operational efficiency. By partnering with Skyflow, we ensure they can achieve both seamlessly.”

Why Traditional Approach Falls Short

In conventional observability pipelines, sensitive customer data is simply masked or completely removed breaking functionality:

Identifiers no longer match across events

Search and correlation degrade

AI tools lose critical context

Teams introduce risky exceptions to get work done

Instead of permanently removing sensitive values, Skyflow replaces them with consistent, privacy-preserving tokens, allowing logs to remain searchable and analyzable while the underlying data is centrally controlled, access-governed, and auditable.

Data Residency and Sovereignty by Design

Coralogix already enables customers to deploy observability workloads in specific geographic regions to meet data residency requirements. By combining this with Skyflow’s runtime data control capabilities, organizations can continue to meet strict data sovereignty obligations—ensuring sensitive customer data is governed, isolated, and accessed only under policy, while observability data remains local, usable, and compliant across regions. This approach helps organizations operating in regulated or multi-region environments reduce cross-border data exposure while maintaining full visibility and operational effectiveness.

Built for AI-Driven Observability

The joint approach enables organizations to:

Keep sensitive customer data out of logs, dashboards, and downstream tools

Preserve search, filtering, and correlation across events

across events Enable AI agents to operate safely on telemetry , without direct access to raw sensitive data

, without direct access to raw sensitive data Allow policy-based rehydration only for approved workflows

only for approved workflows Reduce data sprawl and strengthen compliance across the observability stack

The result is observability that is privacy-safe by design, operationally effective, and ready for AI-native workflows.

About Coralogix

Coralogix is a leading observability platform that helps organizations understand, visualize, and act on their logs, metrics, and traces in real time. By uniting high-performance analytics with AI-driven intelligence through its multi-agent assistant Olly, Coralogix enables customers to achieve operational excellence, strengthen data and cloud observability, enhance digital experiences, and reduce observability costs at scale.

Thousands of teams worldwide—including leaders in fintech, e-commerce, gaming, and SaaS—trust Coralogix to power their cloud-native observability. www.coralogix.com

About Skyflow

Skyflow secures the flow of data across datastores, models, and agents. The company is trusted by Fortune 500 and growth startups across financial services, healthcare, travel & hospitality, and retail. www.skyflow.com