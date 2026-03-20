Introducing Bilt Hospitality for Restaurants

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five years ago, Bilt entered housing with a simple belief: your biggest expense shouldn’t just be a bill. It should feel like a membership. We built rewards on rent. We brought hospitality to housing. And as we did, we kept coming back to the same source of inspiration: the neighborhood restaurant: the table that feels like it’s yours, the moment a guest walks in and the room already knows them.

Hospitality has always lived there. And the operators who built it have spent their careers perfecting the craft of how a guest should feel—from the first reservation to the last bite.

Today, we’re bringing everything we’ve learned back to the place that inspired it.

We’re introducing Bilt Hospitality: an orchestration platform built for restaurants so dining operators can spend their time designing and dreaming up each guest’s experience, not worrying about how to execute it.

The problem hospitality operators know too well

Restaurateurs are the greatest hospitality minds in the world. They obsess over every detail: the food, the room, the pacing of a meal, the exact moment to send something special to a table. What they’ve never had is infrastructure that executes that vision at scale.

A guest’s history sits in the CRM. Reservations live in the table management system. Payments in the POS. Guest communications on a phone. Each system does its job, but none of them connect. The guest experience lives in the gaps between them.

Bilt Hospitality closes those gaps.

It sits as an orchestration layer on top of the systems restaurants already use, connecting them into a single, unified experience: one that the restaurant controls, runs under their brand, and delivers hospitality the way they’ve always imagined it.

What it actually looks like

Reservations become as seamless as a text. Instead of calling, emailing, or waiting, a guest reaches the restaurant directly through a simple concierge line. The system handles the rest: allocating tables based on how the restaurant wants to prioritize seating, routing everything into their existing tools without friction. It feels personal because it is.

By the time a guest arrives, everything is already in motion. Preferences, history, and context are connected. The right moments happen at the right time, not because someone remembered to act, but because the system made it effortless to do so. A regular’s habits, a special occasion, a perfectly timed surprise—executed exactly as intended.

When the meal ends, payment disappears into the experience. Guests can split, share, or pay instantly, without waiting or coordinating. It’s seamless, intuitive, and done.

And if the night isn’t over, the experience doesn’t end at the table. A car can be waiting outside. A second reservation can already be arranged. The guest moves, and the experience continues. The restaurant delivered all of it without having to remember to execute on it.

For Bilt Members, it gets even better

For the millions of members already in the Bilt network, Bilt Hospitality connects to something larger.

Your home is already your anchor. Now your preferences, your payments, and your experiences move with you: across restaurants, buildings, and your entire neighborhood. Your Bilt concierge coordinates it all. When the meal is over, you can simply walk out. Every interaction connects back to the membership already working for you at home.

Your neighborhood, seamlessly connected.

Built with the world’s greatest hospitality minds

Bilt Hospitality is the result of deep collaboration with some of the most iconic operators in the industry—working through the problems they care most about and building the infrastructure to solve them.

“What Bilt’s doing is establishing this new platform that gives us the knowledge of who our guests are before they come in,” said Chef Thomas Keller, Chef and Proprietor of Thomas Keller Restaurant Group. “Whenever we can develop new tools, [like] what Bilt is offering us, these new tools to elevate the guest experience in any way, it’s all about the connecting and building. It's all about that connection. It's all about building those relationships. And we understand that building relationships is just ‘reach out and shake somebody's hand’ and Bilt is in the background, helping us do that in so many different ways.”

“I think what I love [about] Bilt is the precision in how we can reach out to our guests,” said Chef Daniel Boulud, Founder of The Dinex Group. “If we have guests that love wine and we do wine events, we want to make sure we reach out to them first. If we have guests that love cocktails and we do a special cocktail party we [want to reach out to them] first. We always do things that we really care to first and foremost invite our neighborhood, our community. And I think with Bilt, it’s magical because people can be connected with us.”

“Everything that Bilt is able to help a restaurant do, restaurants can already do. Bilt just makes it easier to do these things with more consistency for more people,” said Will Guidara, restauranteur and former owner of Eleven Madison Park. “Bilt helps you take people that you've never served before and make them feel like regulars. And that's a really powerful thing.”

What comes next

Bilt Hospitality is available now to restaurant partners. If you’re an operator who wants to bring this to your guests, reach out at dining.bilt.com.

If you’re a Bilt Member, you’ll start experiencing this via your Neighborhood Concierge over the coming weeks, with your preferences, rewards, and member benefits already built in.

The future of hospitality isn’t just what happens inside a restaurant. It’s how everything around it connects. We’re building that future, one neighborhood at a time.

About Bilt

Launched in 2021, Bilt is the membership for where you live and the hospitality platform powering the residential ecosystem around it. For members, Bilt makes where our members live the center of their lives – allowing them to earn rewards on housing payments, access neighborhood services, build a path to homeownership, and redeem points across a best-in-class travel and lifestyle ecosystem including airlines, hotels, boutique fitness studios, neighborhood restaurants, and more. For partners, from residential properties and neighborhood merchants to travel advisors, Bilt's hospitality platform provides the tools to deliver exceptional customer experiences and build deeper relationships with residents. The Bilt Alliance spans more than 6 million homes across the country, developed in partnership with some of the nation's largest residential owners and operators. Bilt boasts the highest value rewards currency on the market today. For more information, visit www.bilt.com.