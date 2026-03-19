Piedmont Names NRC Health as a Strategic Experience Partner to Support Mission-Driven Growth

LINCOLN, Neb. & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Piedmont, a Georgia-based healthcare system with nationally-ranked clinical programs, has named NRC Health, the leader in healthcare experience management, as its new strategic experience partner to support the organization’s mission-driven growth and commitment to making a positive difference in every life it touches.

“We are deeply honored to partner with an organization as respected and mission-driven as Piedmont,” said Trent Green, Chief Executive Officer at NRC Health. Share

The enterprise-wide partnership is designed to elevate the patient, family, employee, and consumer experience across Piedmont’s expansive system, which serves more than 4.5 million patients annually through 27 hospitals, 115 immediate care locations, and 2,000 locations. Piedmont Heart exemplifies the organization’s commitment to excellence: clinicians are leading clinical trials, publishing frequently in the world’s leading medical journals, presenting at scientific sessions worldwide and ranking among the top five in the country in heart transplants.

Piedmont will leverage NRC Health’s Patient Experience, Leader Rounding and Market Insights solutions as well as specific consulting services to unify experience data, strengthen caregiver engagement, and bring the voice of the patient into strategic decision-making.

“We are deeply honored to partner with an organization as respected and mission-driven as Piedmont,” said Trent Green, Chief Executive Officer at NRC Health. “From the start, our teams connected around a shared belief: people deserve care that truly listens, understands, and responds. We are excited to support Piedmont in further optimizing experiences that reflect the high standards their caregivers and communities expect.”

Through NRC Health’s solutions, Piedmont will gain unified insight into patient needs, employee engagement, community expectations, and system-wide performance—unlocking new opportunities to improve outcomes and strengthen loyalty.

About Piedmont

Piedmont is empowering Georgians by changing health care. We continue to fuel Georgia’s growth through safe, cost-effective, high-quality care close to home through an integrated health care system that provides a hassle-free, unified experience. We are a private, not-for-profit organization that for centuries has sought to make a positive difference in every life we touch in the communities we serve. Across our 2,000 physical locations we care for more than 4.5 million patients and serve communities that comprise 85 percent of Georgia’s population. This includes 27 hospitals, 115 immediate care locations, 1,875 Piedmont Clinic physician practices and more than 3,900 Piedmont Clinic members. Our patients conveniently engage with Piedmont online, as they scheduled more than 657,000 online appointments and over 239,000 virtual visits. With nearly 50,000 care givers we are the largest Georgia-based private employer of Georgians, who all came for the job, but stayed for the people. In 2024 and 2023, Piedmont has earned recognition from Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and also as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women. In 2022, Forbes ranked Piedmont on its list of the Best Large Employers in the United States. Piedmont provided more than $607 million in community impact in Fiscal Year 2024.

For more information, or to book your next appointment, visit piedmont.org.

About NRC Health

For more than 40 years, NRC Health (NASDAQ: NRC) has led the charge to humanize healthcare and support organizations in their understanding of each unique individual. NRC Health’s commitment to Human Understanding helps leading healthcare systems get to know the patients, families, consumers, employees, and communities they serve on a human level. Guided by its uniquely empathic heritage, human-centered approach, unmatched national market research, and emphasis on consumer preferences, NRC Health is transforming the healthcare experience, creating strong outcomes across the healthcare journey.

The organization recently received the 2026 Best in KLAS Award for Healthcare Experience Management, independently validating NRC Health’s relentless pursuit of excellence in healthcare through innovation and deep partnerships that bring together its comprehensive experience management platform, advanced technology, and proven techniques to drive the most human healthcare experiences.

For more information, email info@nrchealth.com or visit www.nrchealth.com.