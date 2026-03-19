Genasys Receives Acoustics Outdoor Warning Systems Orders from City of Sedona and Coconino County, AZ

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in Protective Communications, today announced orders for Acoustics voice outdoor warning systems for the City of Sedona, Arizona. The competitively bid orders were funded by Coconino County through a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant and additional funds approved by the Sedona City Council. The Acoustics installation sites are located in Uptown Sedona, the heart of the city’s entertainment and tourist district. The city will have primary control over the systems, which can be operated individually or as a group, and Coconino County Emergency Management will maintain backup access through its countywide notification network.

Genasys CEO Richard Danforth said, “Our Acoustics systems deliver highly intelligible voice messages in multiple languages over long distances. In addition to sounding sirens, Acoustics audible voice broadcasts tell people what is happening and what they need to do to stay safe. The industry-leading vocal clarity of our outdoor warning systems cuts through panic and confusion during localized or large-scale emergencies and drives immediate action to help keep residents, visitors, and communities safe, even when power and cellular networks fail.”

Mr. Danforth continued, “These orders represent continued validation of Genasys’ expanding role as a trusted provider of critical communication solutions for emergency managers and law enforcement agencies. Each additional deployment strengthens our presence in key regions like Arizona, reinforces long-term customer relationships, and increases the likelihood of future follow-on orders and broader system adoption.”

Mr. Danforth concluded, “Furthermore, these wins highlight the mission-critical nature of our technology in helping protect residents and visitors, underscoring the essential role Genasys plays in public safety infrastructure. As adoption grows, so does the value of our network, positioning the Company for durable, recurring opportunities and sustained demand over time.”

Genasys Acoustics outdoor warning systems provide critical communication during emergencies, especially to people and vulnerable populations that have not signed up for mobile alerts. Broadcasting siren tones and highly audible voice notifications in multiple languages, Acoustics systems with solar power, battery back-up, and satellite connectivity continue to operate when power and cellular networks are down.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys is the global leader in Protective Communications™, providing the most comprehensive portfolio of preparedness, response, and analytics software and hardware solutions available. The company’s Long Range Acoustic Device® (LRAD®) and Protect Platform, which includes Genasys Protect® and Genasys Evertel®, are designed around one premise: ensuring organizations and public safety agencies are Ready when it matters®. Protecting people and saving lives for over 40 years, Genasys covers more than 155 million people in all 50 states and in over 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit genasys.com.

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