The Pancake Parlour Selects Square to Power Next Era of Growth Following its 60th Anniversary

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Pancake Parlour, one of Australia’s most iconic and enduring hospitality brands, has selected Square as its unified commerce platform across their 13 restaurants. As a business who last year celebrated their 60th anniversary, the move marks a significant step in modernising operations across its locations and establishing the infrastructure required to support its next phase of growth.

Founded after a road trip from New York to Miami inspired the original concept, The Pancake Parlour opened its first location in Adelaide in 1965. Six decades and a move to Victoria later, the brand has become one of Melbourne's storied food & beverage (F&B) establishments, serving families who have been dining there since its inception while continuing to attract a new generation of loyal customers.

“We’ve always been a place of escape: good food, warm service, and somewhere you can be social and celebrate milestones,” said Steven Babo, Head of Strategy at The Pancake Parlour. “This hasn’t changed in 60 years. What has changed is the technology required to deliver that great experience consistently across our 13 locations. We wanted a platform that could support our growth ambitions without compromising who we are, and Square is the partner who can deliver on this.”

Moving from Fragmented Systems to a Unified Platform

As The Pancake Parlour digitised over time, new tools were layered onto legacy systems, creating operational complexity across its restaurants.

“We had built up a fractured tech stack,” Babo said. “Our systems weren’t talking to each other, reporting was limited, and it created unnecessary friction for our teams. As we looked ahead, we realised we didn’t just need incremental fixes to meet our goals. We needed to fully reset our foundation.”

The business transitioned all 13 restaurants to Square in just eight days, consolidating front- and back-of-house operations onto a single integrated platform. The Pancake Parlour now uses the Square Register, Terminal, and iPads to power high-volume in-store service, along with Square Handheld for flexible tableside ordering. Square Kitchen Display System streamlines communication between floor and kitchen teams, while centralized reporting provides real-time visibility and insights across all 13 locations.

Real-Time Improvements, Built to Scale

The rollout has already delivered measurable operational improvements. Point-of-sale (POS) training time has been reduced from two hours to just 45 minutes, significantly lowering onboarding costs while enabling teams to focus on providing exceptional hospitality experiences, rather than getting bogged down by their systems. The result is improved service flow, staff adjustments to better manage peak periods, smarter decision-making, and a more consistent experience for both staff and customers.

David Schnabl, Head of Account Management at Square Australia, said the partnership reflects Square’s continued investment in supporting complex, multi-location hospitality operators across the country.

“Established brands like The Pancake Parlour require more than a point-of-sale. They need scalable infrastructure, advanced reporting, and an integrated ecosystem that brings everything together,” Schnabl said. “Square provides the ease of use, insights, and operational control that multi-location restaurants depend on, while remaining intuitive for frontline teams.”

“We’re proud of our history, but we’re equally focused on what’s next,” Babo said. “Square gives us the confidence to grow, innovate, and evolve – without ever losing the heart of what makes The Pancake Parlour special. We look forward to all that’s next for the brand, and to make more memorable experiences happen with Square.”

About Square

Square helps businesses turn transactions into connections and businesses into neighborhood favorites.

In 2009, Square started with a simple invention – the first mobile card reader, which changed how the entire financial system thinks about small businesses. Square has since grown into a global business platform helping millions of sellers of all sizes participate and thrive in their communities.

Whether independently run or a global chain, Square understands that sellers succeed when they have the freedom to focus on the experiences that keep customers coming back. From point of sale and payments to online commerce, staff management, cash flow tools, and more, Square brings together the tools sellers need to run and grow on one intelligent platform. For more information, visit squareup.com.