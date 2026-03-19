Procurify and Cogneesol Partner to Help Mid-Market Finance Teams Take Control of Spend

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Procurify, the leading AI-powered Intake-to-Pay platform for mid-market organizations, and Cogneesol, a global provider of finance, accounting, and business process outsourcing services, today announced a strategic partnership to help more finance teams modernize procurement faster and take greater control of company spend.

For many mid-market organizations, procurement is still held back by manual workflows, disconnected systems, and limited visibility into spend. Together, Procurify and Cogneesol are addressing that challenge with a partnership that combines modern procurement technology with the support teams need to gain greater control, improve visibility, and streamline purchasing processes.

“Mid-market finance teams have been forced to choose between outdated processes and overbuilt enterprise tools for too long,ˮ said Chad Gaydos, CEO of Procurify. “This partnership is about giving them a smarter path forward—one that combines AI-powered procurement technology with the support needed to drive change and see results faster.ˮ

Through the partnership, Procurifyʼs AI-powered Intake-to-Pay platform will reach more mid-market organizations, helping finance and procurement teams simplify purchasing, improve visibility, and strengthen spend control. As more organizations look to replace manual processes with modern, intuitive tools, the partnership creates a clearer path to procurement modernization without the complexity of enterprise-scale systems.

“Technology alone doesnʼt transform procurement—how the process runs day-to-day is what ultimately determines success,ˮ said Taran Sidhu, CEO of Cogneesol. “Too many mid-market finance teams are still managing decentralized spend manually across spreadsheets and emails, which limits visibility and creates unnecessary risk. By pairing Procurifyʼs AI-powered Intake-to-Pay platform with Cogneesolʼs operational expertise, we help organizations rapidly centralize procurement, improve cost control, and operationalize modern spend management in a matter of weeks.ˮ

Built for the realities of the mid-market, this partnership gives finance teams a practical path to procurement modernization, helping them improve spend visibility, strengthen control, and move beyond manual processes without the burden of enterprise-scale systems.

About Procurify

Procurify is the leading AI-powered procurement, accounts payable (AP), expense, and payment platform for mid-market organizations, managing over $100B USD in spend. Recognized by Spend Matters and ranked the number one Mid-Market Purchasing Software by G2, Procurify offers the most complete Intake-to-Pay system, empowering businesses to take control of spend, driving cost savings, operational efficiency, and smarter decision-making. The platform integrates seamlessly with all leading ERP systems. Learn more at www.procurify.com.

About Cogneesol

Cogneesol is a global business solutions provider specializing in finance, accounting, insurance, legal, and data management services. The company helps organizations optimize operations, reduce costs, and improve business outcomes through a combination of domain expertise, technology, and process excellence. Learn more at www.cogneesol.com.