Direct Communications Launches Mobile Services in 60 Days Using gaiia Platform

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--gaiia, an AI-driven OSS/BSS platform provider for internet service providers (ISPs), today announced that Direct Communications has successfully launched mobile services using the gaiia platform, bringing a new connectivity offering to market in approximately 60 days.

As broadband markets grow more competitive, many service providers are exploring ways to expand revenue without increasing operational complexity. For Direct Communications, mobile represents a natural extension of its connectivity services and an opportunity to increase customer lifetime value while strengthening retention.

Because Direct Communications had already migrated its broadband operations to the gaiia platform in 2025, the company was able to introduce mobile within the same operational environment rather than deploying a separate system. The launch was completed without custom development and uses the same billing, product catalog, and operational framework that supports the company’s broadband services.

The launch adds a new recurring revenue stream for Direct Communications while maintaining a single operational platform across services. By introducing mobiles within the same system that already powers its broadband business, the company was able to expand its product portfolio without adding new operational complexity.

“The biggest advantage was being able to manage mobile within the same platform as our broadband business,” said Tim May, CEO of Direct Communications. “We avoided stitching together new integrations, which reduced risk on the operational side while ensuring customers experience it as one unified service.”

Direct Communications’ mobile plans are integrated directly into its online checkout experience, powered by gaiia. Customers signing up for internet service can add a mobile plan during the same ordering process. Within checkout, customers can:

Select a mobile plan while signing up for internet service

Bring their own device

Port an existing phone number

Confirm eSIM compatibility

Behind the scenes, mobile services are supported by gaiia’s workflow engine, which automates activation, deactivation, and service changes, using the same framework that manages broadband provisioning. Customer services representatives manage both mobile and broadband services within a single interface, eliminating the need for separate systems or duplicate workflows.

Customers also manage their mobile plans alongside their internet services within the Direct Communications customer portal. This unified environment allows subscribers to view services, manage plans, and handle billing through a single account.

Billing for mobile and broadband services is also consolidated into a single invoice, reducing friction for customers and simplifying account management.

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About gaiia

gaiia is a modern OSS/BSS platform designed to replace legacy, gated systems with a flexible, AI-driven system of action. The platform supports billing, CRM, operations, and automation in a single solution, enabling CSPs to streamline workflows, improve customer experiences, and scale efficiently.