Genius Sports to Host NewFront on March 26 to Showcase Immersive Advertising and Real-Time Activation Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genius Sports Limited (“Genius Sports”) (NYSE: GENI) will host a strategic NewFront event on Thursday, March 26, including a live webcast, as part of the official IAB NewFronts week.

As the operating system of modern sports, Genius Sports enables brands to turn live sports moments into instantly addressable, measurable media, connecting real-time fan attention directly to commercial outcomes. Genius Sports is the trusted partner to WPP Media, Publicis Sports, PMG as well as global brands including EA Sports.

During NewFront, Genius Sports will unveil its new Moment Engine, a solution that transforms live sports into a real-time, addressable media channel. By combining official league data, proprietary real-time signals, activation and measurement, Moment Engine enables brands to identify, activate and optimize campaigns around key moments as they happen.

Integrated with leading supply-side platforms (SSPs) and accessible through major demand-side platforms (DSPs), Moment Engine has already been deployed at scale during tentpole events such as the Super Bowl, with additional campaigns ramping ahead of the NBA Finals and FIFA World Cup.

The NewFront will also feature conversations with leaders from Publicis Sports, NBCUniversal, the NFL and WNBA, Lowe’s and others, exploring how live sports is evolving into a real-time, data-powered and addressable media environment.

Attendees and viewers will also see a fireside chat with former New York Giant David Tyree, exploring how iconic moments like the ‘Helmet Catch’ can evolve from cultural flashpoints into scalable commercial opportunities for brands.

The presentation will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and conclude at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed using this link: https://genius-sports-newfront-march-2026.open-exchange.net/registration

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website at investors.geniussports.com within 24 hours following the event.

“Live sports is the last environment where attention is both massive and immediate,” said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports. “Moment Engine allows brands to act on that attention in real-time, with the precision and measurement they expect from digital. This is a fundamental shift in how sports media is bought, activated and optimized.”

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global sports, betting and media ecosystem. As the operating system of modern sport, our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences across the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 1,000 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues, teams, sportsbooks, brands and broadcasters, such as the NFL, English Premier League, NCAA, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Coca-Cola, EA Sports, CBS, NBC and ESPN.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through AI, computer vision and big data to power the future of sports fan experiences. From delivering augmented broadcasts and enhanced highlights, to automated officiating tools, immersive betting solutions and personalized marketing activations, we connect the entire sports value chain from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.