Northern Trust Extends Global Relationship with First Sentier Group through U.S. Mutual Fund Transition

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced that First Sentier Group has transitioned two U.S. mutual funds onto Northern Trust’s Datum One Series Trust®, expanding the firms’ long‑standing global relationship and supporting First Sentier Group’s U.S. mutual fund strategy.

First Sentier Group is also leveraging Northern Trust to support consolidated oversight of fund operations across its global fund range. Share

Through Datum One Series Trust, Northern Trust provides custody, fund accounting, fund administration, transfer agency, legal and regulatory support, and board governance services for First Sentier Group’s U.S. mutual funds.

First Sentier Group is also leveraging Northern Trust to support consolidated oversight of fund operations across its global fund range.

Ryan Burns, head of Global Fund Services, Americas, Northern Trust, said: “This transition underscores the continued expansion of our U.S. mutual fund servicing capabilities. Datum One Series Trust offers global asset managers an efficient entry point into the U.S. mutual fund market, backed by Northern Trust’s history of delivery expertise and the breadth of our global servicing platform.”

The move represents an expansion of a broader global relationship between the firms. First Sentier Group has worked with Northern Trust in the U.S. private funds market since 2006, with the relationship continuing to evolve to include middle office services, custody and fund administration services across multiple regions.

Bachar Beaini, managing director, Americas, First Sentier Group added: “Northern Trust’s depth of U.S. mutual fund expertise and global operating experience were key factors that influenced our decision. We believe the combination of the series trust structure, and Northern Trust’s global custody capabilities and fund operating oversight, will enhance our mutual fund offerings while also enabling a cost‑effective solution for approaching the U.S. mutual fund market.”

Northern Trust’s Global Fund Services provides a complete suite of Asset Servicing solutions including fund administration, global custody, investment operations outsourcing and data solutions – supporting a range of complex investment strategies across the full spectrum of asset classes.

About First Sentier Group

First Sentier Group is a global asset management organisation that brings together affiliate investment teams to deliver meaningful investment outcomes for our clients. Today, across the First Sentier Group, we manage US$137.3 billion* in assets across global and regional equities, cash and fixed income, listed and direct infrastructure and listed property securities, and alternative credit. We are home to distinct affiliate investment teams including AlbaCore Capital Group, First Sentier Investors, FSSA Investment Managers, Igneo Infrastructure Partners, and RQI Investors. All investment teams operate with discrete investment autonomy, according to their investment philosophies and based on responsible investment principles. As a Group, we pride ourselves on our client-centric approach, ensuring we are all working towards achieving our clients' goals and enhancing their possibilities for the future, while continually striving for better. We are owned by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc) and operate as a standalone global investment management business with offices across Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. We are a globally Certified B Corporation and signatory to the UK Stewardship Code.

*First Sentier Group assets under management (AUM) as of 31 December 2025, inclusive of our affiliate investment teams and 100% AlbaCore Capital Group AUM.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking services to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2025, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$18.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.8 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.