Phreesia and Sesame Workshop Win Point of Care Excellence Award for Best Unbranded Campaign

ALL-REMOTE COMPANY/WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phreesia, a leader in patient intake, outreach and activation, and Sesame Workshop, the global nonprofit behind Sesame Street, received the Point of Care Excellence Award for their pediatric health and wellness campaign.

The award, announced at the Point of Care Marketing Association’s (POCMA) POC Now Summit on March 18, recognizes outstanding campaigns, strategies, and individuals advancing patient and HCP engagement through innovative point-of-care (POC) marketing.

The two organizations announced a five-year collaboration in August 2025, and in October launched a six-part campaign to engage millions of parents and caregivers with educational and entertaining messages to help keep their children healthy.

Drawing from Sesame Street’s legacy library of health and wellness content, Phreesia and Sesame Workshop’s educational campaign combines the rigor of evidence-based health recommendations and the whimsy of Sesame Street’s iconic and delightful characters like Elmo, Cookie Monster and Abby Cadabby.

Early results show the campaign’s ability to drive awareness among parents and caregivers of young children about health and wellness topics like emotional wellbeing, hygiene, and staying active. Parents and caregivers, who engaged with the campaign when they check in for pediatric appointments, were highly receptive to the educational messaging:

About two thirds (64%) find the Sesame Street content very helpful.

content very helpful. An overwhelming majority (91%) say the information was easy to understand.

Each organization brings unique strengths to the collaboration. Phreesia’s expertise lies in delivering personalized health content at the point of care, when health is top of mind, and parents and caregivers have the capacity to act in a way that is beneficial to their child’s health. Sesame Workshop’s health and wellness content is developed by experts, researchers, educators and academics, and builds on their decades-long legacy of reaching families through the art of storytelling.

“We’re honored to be recognized by POCMA for this unique collaboration, and the positive impact it has already had,” said David Linetsky, Phreesia’s President of Network Solutions. “This is an opportunity to deliver on Phreesia’s mission, making care easier every day, and we are grateful to join Sesame Workshop in making doctor’s appointments easier and more fun for families.”

Through this collaboration, Phreesia and Sesame Workshop aim to keep parents and caregivers better informed about pediatric health, encourage stronger adherence to preventive care, and support more trusting relationships between families and providers.

About Phreesia

Phreesia is the trusted leader in patient activation, giving healthcare providers, life sciences companies and other organizations tools to help patients take a more active role in their care. Founded in 2005, Phreesia enabled approximately 170 million patient visits in 2024—1 in 7 visits across the U.S.—scale that we believe allows us to make meaningful impact. Offering patient-driven digital solutions for intake, outreach, education and more, Phreesia enhances the patient experience, drives efficiency and improves healthcare outcomes. To learn more, visit phreesia.com.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the global nonprofit behind Sesame Street and so much more. For over 50 years, we have worked at the intersection of education, media and research, creating joyful experiences that enrich minds and expand hearts, all in service of empowering each generation to build a better world. Our beloved characters, iconic shows, outreach in communities and more bring playful early learning to families in more than 150 countries and advance our mission to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger and kinder. Learn more at www.sesame.org and follow Sesame Workshop on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.