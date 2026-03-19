The Junction Internet Migrates Operations to gaiia Ahead of Major Fiber Expansion

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--gaiia, an AI-driven OSS/BSS platform provider for internet service providers (ISPs), today announced that The Junction Internet has migrated its operational systems to the gaiia platform as the company prepares for a major fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) expansion across Oklahoma and Kansas.

The Junction Internet built its business on fixed wireless broadband, operating a network of tower sites across rural communities in both states. As fiber construction ramps up with support from ARPA-funded initiatives, the company sought a unified operational platform capable of supporting both its existing wireless footprint and its next phase of fiber growth.

With the migration complete, gaiia now powers billing, customer management, field services operations, online checkout, and network monitoring for The Junction Internet. The platform provides a single operational environment designed to streamline workflows and support long-term expansion as new infrastructure comes online. With fiber construction scheduled to accelerate in 2026, The Junction Internet now has an operational platform designed to support both fixed wireless and FTTH services as the company expands broadband access across the region.

One of the first improvements following the migration was the launch of a new digital signup experience. The Junction replaced its legacy website flow with gaiia’s self-service checkout, allowing prospective customers to check service availability, select plans, create accounts, and submit payment through a single online process.

"We eliminated a lot of friction. Customers don’t want to wait for a callback anymore,” said Ben Sooter, CIO of The Junction Internet. “They want to check availability, choose a plan, and move forward immediately. Now they can.”

The new system also gives the company greater visibility into abandoned orders, marketing opt-ins, while enabling structured referral programs through automated referral codes in customer portal.

Automation is another focus. Using gaiia’s workflow engine, The Junction Internet is embedding automation directly into operational processes such as service activations, customer notifications, and account management. These workflows reduce manual coordination between teams and allow the company to scale operations more efficiently as fiber deployments increase.

“For providers moving from fixed wireless to fiber, operational systems often become the limiting factor,” said Marc Campagna, CEO of gaiia. "Operators need platforms that can support rapid growth without adding complexity. Bringing customer management, automation, and field operations together in a single environment gives providers the foundation they need to scale.”

The Junction Internet deployment adds to a growing number of regional ISPs adopting gaiia as they prepare for fiber expansion and modernize legacy operational systems.

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About gaiia

gaiia is a modern OSS/BSS platform designed to replace legacy, gated systems with a flexible, AI-driven system of action. The platform supports billing, CRM, operations, and automation in a single solution, enabling CSPs to streamline workflows, improve customer experiences, and scale efficiently.