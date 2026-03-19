Accenture Collaborates with Microsoft to Bring Agentic Security and Business Resilience to the Front Lines of Cyber Defense

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced new assets and capabilities for its Adaptive Managed Extended Detection and Response (MxDR), empowering clients to augment their Microsoft Security platforms with advanced, integrated solutions. Accenture and Microsoft, together with their joint venture Avanade, will deliver more advanced agentic AI-driven cybersecurity solutions and better data analytics designed to help organizations mitigate threats faster, optimize security operations and strengthen overall business resilience.

According to Accenture’s latest State of Cybersecurity Resilience research, 74% of CEOs worry about their organization’s ability to minimize cyberattacks. This concern highlights the urgent need for modern, agentic AI-powered cybersecurity solutions like Accenture MxDR for Microsoft, which autonomously addresses these needs, minimizes the impact of cyberattacks and helps organizations build true business resilience.

“Cybersecurity teams have long faced significant challenges in managing massive datasets, and scaling security management tools and overcoming staffing resource limitations,” said Harpreet Sidhu, global lead, Accenture Cybersecurity. “With Accenture MxDR for Microsoft, we’re helping organizations harness agentic AI-powered solutions to supercharge cyberattack detection and proactive remediation, enabling security teams to focus on strategic priorities and driving risk reduction while autonomous agents handle routine threat scenarios.”

Key features and benefits of the Accenture MxDR for Microsoft include innovative agentic AI capabilities that will help provide dynamic protection and prevention against cyber threats:

Unifies security data for faster, smarter cyber defense – it rapidly allows activating or onboarding Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, Threat Intelligence and Identity, and other security capabilities to centralize telemetry from multiple sources to provide an enhanced understanding of emerging threats. This will also use the new Sentinel data lake, allowing for faster and more accurate threat detection with AI-powered analytics for rapid investigation, containment and response. The integration breaks down silos and helps cybersecurity teams operate with greater speed and precision.

– it rapidly allows activating or onboarding Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, Threat Intelligence and Identity, and other security capabilities to centralize telemetry from multiple sources to provide an enhanced understanding of emerging threats. This will also use the new Sentinel data lake, allowing for faster and more accurate threat detection with AI-powered analytics for rapid investigation, containment and response. The integration breaks down silos and helps cybersecurity teams operate with greater speed and precision. MxDR AI Agents for enhanced visibility – Used in combination with Microsoft Security AI agents and unified Threat Intelligence, delivers proprietary agentic AI capabilities to help operational teams proactively identify areas of improvement, remove common blind spots such as a lack of visibility across different security layers and dynamically reduces noise.

Used in combination with Microsoft Security AI agents and unified Threat Intelligence, delivers proprietary agentic AI capabilities to help operational teams proactively identify areas of improvement, remove common blind spots such as a lack of visibility across different security layers and dynamically reduces noise. Comprehensive, centralized Accenture Content Library and Factory – Protects against well-known and future threats by utilizing an engineering Factory that develops telemetry collectors, detection mechanisms, response workflows, threat hunting data models, dashboards, reports and AI agents enabling seamless deployment on enterprise systems via an Industry specific Library.

– Protects against well-known and future threats by utilizing an engineering Factory that develops telemetry collectors, detection mechanisms, response workflows, threat hunting data models, dashboards, reports and AI agents enabling seamless deployment on enterprise systems via an Industry specific Library. Accenture E5 Acceleration Packages for improved resiliency – Provides a guided approach for adopting Microsoft Security capabilities such as Purview, Entra, Intune and others with pre-packaged content from Accenture’s Content Library to strengthen organizational protection and resiliency. It enables accelerated implementation and can deliver a faster, better, and more cost-effective path to resiliency.

“We’re proud to deepen our collaboration with Accenture to help customers secure their digital estates with end-to-end visibility and faster response times,” said Steve Dispensa, Corporate Vice President, Security Solution Area, Microsoft. “The Accenture Adaptive MxDR for Microsoft combines Accenture’s managed services and security expertise with the breadth of Microsoft’s AI-powered platform to help organizations reduce complexity, strengthen defenses and scale resilience.”

Learn more about how Accenture and Microsoft are co-investing in the development of advanced, generative AI-driven cybersecurity solutions, helping organizations stay ahead of evolving threats and optimize operational costs here.

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Accenture is a leading solutions and services company that helps the world’s leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 786,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com.

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