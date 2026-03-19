Alberta Utilities Collaborating to Reduce Wildfire Risk and Increase Resilience

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With wildfire season underway, three Alberta electric utilities are working together to deliver the safe, reliable electricity that Albertans depend on.

The Government of Alberta’s recently released Alberta Wildfire Mitigation Strategy highlights the important role utilities play when it comes to wildfire mitigation. As wildfires become more frequent and severe, the owners and operators of the electric transmission and distribution networks in Alberta’s highest-risk areas – AltaLink, ATCO Energy Systems and FortisAlberta – have formed the Alberta Wildfire Utility Coalition. The Coalition is aligning efforts to reduce wildfire risk and strengthen system resilience.

The Alberta Wildfire Utility Coalition is committed to reducing wildfire risk associated with utility systems and to ensuring effective preparedness and response when wildfire events occur. The Coalition’s work is guided by four priorities: prevention, resilience, collaboration and response.

Proactive actions to reduce risk and ensure public safety

Each utility has wildfire mitigation plans grounded in data and informed by evolving industry standards and best practices. Through the Coalition, utilities are working collaboratively to standardize wildfire mitigation approaches that emphasize public safety, wildfire prevention, resilience, collaboration and responsible investment.

Common wildfire mitigation activities include strengthening and upgrading assets, enhancing vegetation management near power lines, increasing inspections in higher‑risk areas, protecting assets with fire-resistant materials, and using advanced weather monitoring and other technologies to improve situational awareness and support proactive operational actions to protect communities and keep people safe.

One component of a comprehensive utility wildfire mitigation plan is a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS), used as a last resort to keep people and communities safe. During extreme conditions where a single spark could ignite a fire, a utility may proactively shut off power to impacted power lines until conditions improve and it is safe to restore service.

Enhancing resilience through collaborative emergency preparedness and response

Effective communication and coordination before, during and after emergencies are critical to strengthening response and resilience. The Alberta Wildfire Utility Coalition is focused on enhancing emergency preparedness through ongoing engagement with industry partners, government agencies, emergency services and community leaders to support coordinated action and clear communication during wildfire events.

How Albertans can prepare for wildfire season and stay informed

As wildfire season begins, the Alberta Wildfire Utility Coalition encourages Albertans to stay informed, understand the potential impacts of wildfires and power outages, and take steps to prepare for emergencies:

Create an emergency plan that accounts for potential power outages and evacuations

Gather a 72-hour emergency kit with essential supplies

Ensure a backup power plan is in place for medical devices that require electricity

Ensure your electricity retailer has your updated contact information to receive alerts

Follow your utilities on social media for real-time updates

“Wildfire risk is a growing challenge, one that no single utility can address on its own. By working together through the Alberta Wildfire Utility Coalition, we are sharing best practices, aligning our approaches and advocating for reasonable and consistent industry standards to ensure that electric utilities can take effective steps to protect against wildfire risk for the benefit of Albertans.”

Gary Hart, President and Chief Executive Officer, AltaLink

“Electric utilities play an important role in reducing wildfire risk, but we also need to be prepared to act decisively when conditions become extreme. Through this Coalition, we’re coordinating our operational practices, learning from events here and in other jurisdictions, and working closely with communities and first responders to support safe and effective wildfire response.”

Jason Sharpe, Chief Operating Officer, ATCO Energy Systems

“Alberta's electric utilities have effectively managed wildfire-related risks for decades, helping to provide peace of mind to the communities they serve. As our operating environments continue to evolve, utilities must remain focused on making carefully considered investments in infrastructure and technology that will help reduce the overall risk of wildfire ignitions; an outcome that will benefit all Albertans. The Coalition is pleased to contribute to, and help guide, discussions with stakeholders on this important topic.”

Janine Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer, FortisAlberta

About AltaLink

Headquartered in Calgary, with offices in Edmonton, Red Deer and Lethbridge, AltaLink is Alberta’s largest electricity transmission provider, with approximately 13,400 kilometres of transmission lines and more than 310 substations. AltaLink is partnering with its customers to provide innovative solutions to meet the province’s demand for safe, reliable and affordable energy.

About ATCO Energy Systems

ATCO Energy Systems builds, operates and maintains electric and gas transmission and distribution networks, serving over 1.6 million customers across Canada. We’re modernizing our grids, investing in new infrastructure to meet the growing needs of our customers and partnering with Indigenous communities to support reconciliation and prosperity. As energy needs evolve, we remain committed to safe, reliable, and sustainable solutions—working with communities to deliver long-term value.

About FortisAlberta

FortisAlberta is an electricity distribution utility dedicated to delivering safe and reliable electricity to the homes, farms and businesses of more than half a million customers in central and southern Alberta. We own and operate approximately 131,000 kilometres of power line and more than 1.1 million power poles, representing approximately 60 per cent of Alberta’s electric distribution network. Our company operates in more than 240 communities and employs over 1,300 Albertans.