State of Idaho Modernizes Statewide Grant Management with Euna Grants Integration

ATLANTA & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Euna Solutions®, the leading provider of purpose-built cloud solutions for the public sector, today celebrates the State of Idaho’s modernization of its statewide grant management through the deployment of Euna Grants, a cloud-based platform for managing the full grant lifecycle, seamlessly integrated with the state’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform.

“By implementing Euna Grants... agencies can see budgets and payments instantly, and the work is faster, more accurate, and much easier." Amy Edmondson, Project Manager at the Idaho State Controller’s Office. Share

The initiative, led by the Idaho State Controller’s Office, created a connected grant management environment that improves financial oversight, strengthens compliance, and significantly accelerates reimbursement payments to agencies and community partners. By integrating grant administration workflows directly with Idaho’s ERP system, agencies now benefit from centralized documentation, real-time budget visibility, and faster financial processing.

Across the U.S., state agencies manage billions of dollars in federal and state grant funding each year, supporting programs from public health and infrastructure to victim services and community development. Yet many agencies still rely on spreadsheets, email workflows, and disconnected systems to administer grants - Idaho was experiencing many of these challenges. These manual processes made it difficult to track funding in real time, maintain consistent documentation, and process reimbursements quickly. It creates an administrative burden for agencies and financial uncertainty for nonprofit organizations and local partners who rely on grants to deliver essential services.

“Before this project, every agency had its own way of managing grants—different tools, different processes, a lot of spreadsheets, and email,” said Amy Edmondson, Project Manager at the Idaho State Controller’s Office. “By implementing Euna Grants and integrating it with our ERP, we were able to bring those processes together into a consistent statewide framework. Now agencies can see budgets and payments instantly, and the work is faster, more accurate, and much easier to manage.”

The Challenge: Fragmented Grant Management Across Agencies

Before implementing Euna Grants, Idaho agencies managed grants through a patchwork of tools, including Excel spreadsheets, online forms, and email-based documentation processes. Each agency developed its own workflows, creating inconsistencies in reporting, documentation, and financial tracking.

These fragmented processes created several operational challenges:

Heavy reliance on manual spreadsheets and email coordination

Risk of formula errors and version control issues

Limited visibility into real-time budgets and spending

Slow reimbursement timelines for grant recipients

Difficulty generating consistent financial reports

The need for modernization became more urgent when Idaho launched its new ERP platform. While the ERP strengthened financial management capabilities, state agencies still required a dedicated grant management solution that could integrate with the ERP while supporting day-to-day grant administration.

The Solution: A Statewide Grant Management Platform Integrated with Idaho’s ERP

To address these challenges, Idaho selected Euna Grants as a statewide platform that supports both centralized oversight and agency-level flexibility.

Implementation followed a structured two-phase strategy: First, Euna Grants standardized grant application, reimbursement, documentation, and reporting processes across participating agencies; second, grant management data now flows directly into the ERP, eliminating duplicate data entry and enabling faster, more reliable financial processing.

The Idaho State Controller’s Office coordinated the initiative by working with its state agencies to develop standardized requirements, shared data maps, and a common integration framework to ensure consistent data exchange across agencies.

Key Results of Idaho’s Statewide Grant Management Modernization

The deployment of Euna Grants and its integration with Idaho’s ERP produced measurable improvements across participating agencies.

Key outcomes include:

Reimbursement timelines reduced from 3–4 weeks to as little as one day

Elimination of spreadsheet-based grant tracking and duplicate data entry

Centralized documentation and audit trails supporting stronger compliance

Real-time budget visibility for agency staff and program managers

A repeatable integration framework enabling consistent adoption across agencies

Faster payments help reduce financial strain on nonprofit organizations and community groups that depend on grant funding to maintain critical services.

A Scalable Framework for Statewide Grant Management

In addition to improving day-to-day operations, Idaho has established a repeatable integration model that allows additional agencies to adopt the system using standardized processes and shared best practices. Agencies continue refining the approach through ongoing collaboration, knowledge sharing, and structured testing processes.

“When public sector leadership and modern technology align around a shared goal, the impact can be transformative,” said Brian Haney, Chief Customer Officer at Euna Solutions. “In Idaho, we worked closely with agency teams to implement Euna Grants and integrate it with the state’s ERP system. Just as important, the state has built a repeatable model that other agencies can adopt using shared standards, testing processes, and lessons learned. That approach is helping Idaho scale modern grant management statewide while continuing to improve how funds move to the programs communities rely on.”

Learn more about Euna Grants at www.eunasolutions.com/solutions/grants.

About Euna Solutions

Euna Solutions® is the leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based software designed to streamline procurement, budgeting, payments, and grants management for public sector and government organizations. Euna's AI-powered features and intelligent automation help organizations make better-informed decisions, ensure compliance, empower collaboration, and reduce administrative burden. Euna's full-cycle financial suite supports more than 3,600 organizations across North America in building trust, enabling transparency, and driving positive community impact. Recognized on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list, Euna Solutions is committed to advancing public sector innovation. To learn more, visit www.eunasolutions.com.