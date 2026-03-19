altafiber Announces Agreement with Major League Baseball to Broadcast Cincinnati Reds Games on Channel 24

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--altafiber today announced that it has reached an agreement with Major League Baseball to broadcast Cincinnati Reds games throughout the 2026 regular season, which begins Thursday, March 26.

As part of the agreement, Reds game broadcasts — including pre‑ and post‑game coverage — will be available on Channel 24 through altafiber’s Fioptics+ video platform. Channel 24 will launch on Fioptics+ on March 25.

“altafiber has been serving Greater Cincinnati for more than 150 years, and we understand how deeply this community cares about Reds baseball,” said Greg Wheeler, Chief Operating Officer of altafiber.

“It's why we're proud to support the Hometown Heroes in-game events, proud to be the Official Internet Provider of the Reds, and why we are thrilled to announce this agreement with Major League Baseball on behalf of our customers and all Cincinnati Reds fans."

As the region’s leading provider of fiber‑based services, altafiber has invested more than $1.5 billion to build and expand its Midwest fiber network. Today, altafiber offers fiber internet, video, and phone service to nearly 100 percent of business and single‑family home addresses across Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

About altafiber

altafiber, formerly known as Cincinnati Bell, delivers integrated communications solutions to residential and business customers in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana over its fiber-optic network including high-speed internet, video, voice and data. The Company also provides service in Hawaii under the brand Hawaiian Telcom. In total, altafiber can deliver gigabit Internet to more than 1.5 million addresses in the territories it serves. For more information, please visit www.altafiber.com. The information on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference in this press release.