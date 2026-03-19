HEADS UP VET, a Veteran Coalition, Launches Frontline Response Platform to Address and Reduce Suicide Risk Among Veterans

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Bonterra, along with leaders across military, healthcare, technology, and nonprofit sectors announced the launch of HEADS UP VET, a national coalition led by Veterans Collaborative, a first-of-its-kind public-private-community partnership aimed at addressing the impact of undiagnosed head injuries and reducing suicide risk among U.S. veterans.

Research has found that veterans diagnosed with traumatic brain injury face a 56% higher risk of suicide compared to those without a head injury — underscoring the need for coordinated and scalable action. Although protocols exist for treating diagnosed brain injuries, many Veterans never receive early identification or connection to local support services, leaving a critical gap in prevention and care. HEADS UP VET, led by Veterans Collaborative, brings together Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Bonterra to deploy a technology-enabled system designed to support early assessment, care coordination, and improved outcomes for veterans impacted by head injuries.

The coalition has garnered support across government and public and private sectors, including research institutions, healthcare partners, military leaders, Humana Military, and the Veterans Administration.

A New Model for Veteran Support

Unlike traditional top-down interventions, HEADS UP VET is built on a community-first model that empowers local Veteran-serving nonprofits while leveraging technology as a force multiplier. By integrating frontline nonprofits, VA-aligned resources, and corporate innovation, the coalition aims to create a coordinated ecosystem of care that identifies risk earlier and supports veterans more effectively.

The initiative will deploy:

A technology-enabled platform for early assessment and ongoing monitoring of head injury-related risk factors

Coordinated case tracking, referrals, and outcome measurement across community partners

Peer-to-peer support systems designed to reconnect veterans with trusted networks

Data-driven insights to help identify early warning signs and support early intervention

The HEADS UP VET coalition plans to begin phased implementation in Virginia and select pilot regions, with the goal of expanding nationally as data and outcomes demonstrate impact.

Technology as a Force Multiplier

Operating as a network of community-based nonprofits delivering frontline support to Veterans nationwide, HEADS UP VET will leverage AWS Cloud infrastructure and Bonterra’s Apricot platform for case management, data tracking, and impact measurement, supporting community organizations working directly with veterans at the local level.

“HEADS UP VET is built on a simple idea: the earlier we recognize and respond to brain health challenges, the more lives we can impact,” said Natalie Worthan, Founder and CEO of Veterans Collaborative. “For too long, the missing link has been community — the trusted local networks where veterans actually turn for support. By aligning veteran leaders, community nonprofits, healthcare expertise, and enterprise technology, and investing in solutions that meet veterans where they are, we are building earlier awareness and access to care. Together, we are creating a system grounded in trust that identifies risk sooner and connects veterans to support before a crisis occurs.”

Reimagining How Technology Serves Those Who Served

The HEADS UP VET coalition exemplifies Bonterra’s broader mission to reimagine how technology can power causes at scale. By connecting nonprofits, funders, corporations, and community leaders into unified coalitions, Bonterra is building infrastructure that moves beyond isolated programs toward measurable, system-wide impact.

“This is what public, private, and community collaboration should look like,” said Miguel Bracchini, SVP, Solutions Architect at Bonterra. “We are not layering technology onto an existing system — we are redesigning the system around veterans and equipping communities with the tools to act earlier and more effectively.”

For more information about HEADS UP VET, visit https://www.veteranscollaborative.org/headsupvet

About Bonterra

Bonterra is technology for the greatest good — helping nonprofits, charitable foundations, and socially responsible companies raise more, give more, and get more for their missions. With leading solutions across fundraising and engagement, strategic philanthropy, and impact management, Bonterra is innovating with a higher purpose: to increase giving to 3% of U.S. GDP by 2033, creating $573 billion more in global impact every year.

About Veterans Collaborative

Veterans Collaborative is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to vital resources and opportunities for Veterans, service members, and military-connected families. Through fiscal sponsorship, resource navigation, and collaborative initiatives, Veterans Collaborative strengthens community-based nonprofit ecosystems and supports leaders delivering locally driven solutions to the most pressing challenges facing the Veteran community.