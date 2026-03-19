Revlon Canada Scores Big, Extending Partnership with Olympian and Hockey Standout Sarah Nurse

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fresh off the ice in Milan, Revlon Canada is lacing up once again with Olympian and professional hockey star, Sarah Nurse, announcing an expanded partnership that will continue throughout 2026.

Nurse joined Revlon in 2025 as the face of Revlon’s ColorStay collection, championing high-performance beauty that withstood the elements – on and off the ice. This year, her partnership is expanding to cover all franchises within the Revlon umbrella:

PhotoReady – A derm-inspired lineup that blurs, smooths, and plumps to deliver a flawless, photo-friendly finish

– A derm-inspired lineup that blurs, smooths, and plumps to deliver a flawless, photo-friendly finish Glimmer – Light-reflecting formulas for easy-to-get glowy looks that instantly elevate the everyday

– Light-reflecting formulas for easy-to-get glowy looks that instantly elevate the everyday ColorStay – Canada’s #1 longwear brand*

– Canada’s #1 longwear brand* Super Lustrous – Cult classic lip line that delivers luxurious colour & comfort

“Beauty has been a long-standing passion of mine, just like hockey,” states Sarah Nurse. “Working with Revlon this past year has been incredible, and I’m thrilled to expand that partnership across their full portfolio. Whether it’s the red carpet, the rink or on a night out with friends, there’s always a Revlon collection that lets me show up as my best, boldest self.”

“Sarah’s influence resonates nationwide,” says Krista Cunningham, General Manager of Revlon Canada. “She’s a powerful role model who continues to break barriers with confidence and authenticity. We’re proud to partner with her as we inspire women to be unapologetically bold.”

As Seen on Sarah Nurse - Revlon’s Expanded PhotoReady Collection

Designed for effortless, real-life radiance, Revlon is expanding its PhotoReady collection to offer feature-enhancing formulas for face, eyes and lips:

PhotoReady Lift & Fill Skin Tint ($23.99): Radiant tint enhances skin with a luminous finish and reduces the appearance of wrinkles over time.

Radiant tint enhances skin with a luminous finish and reduces the appearance of wrinkles over time. PhotoReady Instant Plump Serum ($15.49): First plumping lip gloss that plumps your lips instantly and over time.

First plumping lip gloss that plumps your lips instantly and over time. PhotoReady Instant Blur Liner ($15.49): Easily create the illusion of fuller lips with a dome-tip liner and hydrating formula that offers a velvet finish.

Easily create the illusion of fuller lips with a dome-tip liner and hydrating formula that offers a velvet finish. PhotoReady Lifting Brow Gel ($16.99): Lightweight, buildable formula that shapes, lifts and sets brows for any look.

Sarah Nurse’s Revlon Favourites — a real power play in beauty.

ColorStay Longwear Makeup ($25.49): “Nothing lasts like this foundation – especially on game days.”

“Nothing lasts like this foundation – especially on game days.” ColorStay Full Time Mascara ($19.39): “It never flakes, even on the busiest days.”

“It never flakes, even on the busiest days.” Glimmer Liquid Shadow ($16.99): “This is perfect for nights out. Comfortable, high-impact and has no glitter fall-out.”

ColorStay Face + Body Glow Lotion ($16.99): “I am obsessed with a hydrating glow that really nourishes my skin. Plus, the coconut scent is incredibly fresh.”

“I am obsessed with a hydrating glow that really nourishes my skin. Plus, the coconut scent is incredibly fresh.” ColorStay Limitless Matte Liquid Lipstick ($15.49): “Limitless is my go‑to liquid lipstick—it stays put all day and is super comfortable.”

Sarah Nurse’s continued partnership with Revlon Canada complements the brand’s global ambassador roster, which includes Ashley Graham and Madelyn Cline.

About Revlon

An iconic beauty brand, Revlon was founded in 1932 with revolutionary opaque nail enamel and has been sold in Canada since 1938. Today, the brand is regarded as a global beauty leader, innovator, and colour expert, offering consumers in more than 150 countries a range of high-quality colour cosmetics under leading franchises, including ColorStay, Super Lustrous, Glimmer and PhotoReady. Revlon’s portfolio also includes beauty tools, nail care, and at-home hair colour.

*Revlon’s calculation and conclusion is based on Nielsen’s customized Market Track database for Longwear Colour Cosmetics for 52 weeks ending January 24, 2026, National GB+DR+MM.