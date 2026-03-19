Multiply Mortgage Expands Mortgage Benefits to Thousands of Companies Through Sequoia Partnership

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Multiply Mortgage, the AI-native mortgage platform delivering lower-rate mortgages through employer benefits, today announced a strategic commercial partnership with Sequoia Group, the premier total compensation and benefits advisory firm for investor-backed companies.

The partnership brings Multiply’s mortgage benefit to Sequoia’s professional employer organizations (PEO), and it will expand to thousands of companies across Sequoia’s broader advisory business. By launching within Sequoia’s existing platform, Multiply’s mortgage benefit is immediately available to employees with no custom implementation or added operational burden for employers.

Multiply’s mortgage benefit gives employees access to preferred mortgage rates for qualified borrowers, unlimited one-on-one guidance from licensed mortgage advisors, and education that helps demystify the homebuying process. The benefit is designed to integrate cleanly into existing benefits stacks, with no cost or administrative overhead for employers. On average, employees can save the equivalent of $5,700 annually thanks to Multiply’s lower interest rates.

“We started Multiply to make the mortgage process less expensive and less painful for employees,” said Michael White, CEO and co-founder of Multiply Mortgage. “Sequoia gives us a proven system to deliver mortgage benefits at real scale. Today, we’ve instantly turned on access for thousands of employers at once. We’re expanding access at scale while keeping implementation simple, to save HR teams time so they can deliver meaningful homeownership benefits to employees right away.”

“Housing is one of the biggest financial decisions you will make, and it’s an area where traditional employee benefits haven’t kept up,” said Greg Golub, CEO of Sequoia. “At a time when HR teams are under constant budget pressure, deciding to partner with Multiply was an easy choice. They fit seamlessly into our platform and offer tremendous added value to our clients.”

As housing affordability remains strained, employers are increasingly exploring benefits that address employees’ largest financial decisions. At the same time, employer-sponsored health insurance premiums continue to rise, with the average annual family plan spiking to about $26,993 in 2025, putting added pressure on benefits teams to find high-impact offerings that don’t increase employer cost. In a 2025 national survey conducted by Multiply Mortgage, roughly two-thirds said employer-provided access to lower mortgage rates would be extremely valuable, and nearly three-quarters said it would make them more likely to join a company offering it, with 23.1% calling it a deciding factor in job choice. Against this backdrop, mortgage benefits are emerging as a practical way to support recruitment and retention, while providing measurable financial value to employees without adding complexity to benefits administration.

The partnership with Sequoia positions Multiply as a channel-ready mortgage benefit built to operate through intermediaries such as PEOs, consultants, and payroll platforms, and establishes a repeatable model for future large-scale distribution partnerships.

To learn more about Multiply’s mortgage benefit for employers and partners, visit www.multiplymortgage.com/companypartners.

ABOUT MULTIPLY MORTGAGE

Multiply Mortgage helps employees navigate the largest purchase of their lives: buying a home. Its financial wellness benefit offers mortgage interest rate discounts of up to 1% below retail*, unlimited 1:1s with mortgage expert advisors, and employee education sessions covering the home purchase and financing process, all with zero cost or administrative overhead for the company. Multiply is backed by Kleiner Perkins, A*, and other leading funds, founders, and operators.

ABOUT SEQUOIA GROUP

Sequoia is the strategic partner helping investor-backed companies of all sizes achieve their business goals through smarter people spend. For over two decades, we’ve guided the most innovative employers to navigate growth and get the most out of their global people investment. With our expert advisory team and integrated platform, we help clients drive business impact through their total comp and benefits, improving executive decision making, controlling costs, protecting the business, and elevating the employee experience. Visit Sequoia.com or follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

*Comparison “ retail” rate is an estimate published Sept 10, 2025 on Rocket Mortgage. Both rates assume a qualified borrower with a FICO score of 740, a 20% down payment made by the borrower, and a $350,000, 30 -year fixed mortgage for a primary single-family home purchase in zip code 94107. Your actual results may vary based on your individual circumstances. All credit decisions are subject to underwriting and other approvals.