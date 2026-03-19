CORRECTING and REPLACING Versa Extends Collaboration with Intel to Bring AI-Powered Security and Networking to the Intelligent Edge

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VERSA EXTENDS COLLABORATION WITH INTEL TO BRING AI-POWERED SECURITY AND NETWORKING TO THE INTELLIGENT EDGE

With Intel Xeon 6 processors and the VersaONE Universal SASE Platform, enterprises can run AI-driven networking, security, and analytics directly within distributed edge infrastructure

News Summary

Versa and Intel are collaborating to advance Enterprise AI deployment where they need it the most –- at the Edge – transforming the traditional edge to an Intelligent Edge

The collaboration is intended to pilot AI inference for select AI/ML workloads, including traditional machine learning, Deep Neural Networks (DNNs), and Small Language Models (SLMs), running directly within branch, campus, and other edge infrastructure.

Intel Xeon 6 processors, with integrated Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX), provide the AI acceleration and compute foundation, while VersaONE and VOS provide the software platform for secure networking, policy enforcement, and hosting AI workloads.

The effort is aligned with Versa’s Intelligent Edge vision: a distributed architecture where networking, security, and AI work together as one operational system on a universal platform.

Versa, the global leader in unified security and networking, today announced that it has expanded its collaboration with Intel to advance AI processing at the Intelligent Edge. The collaboration is intended to help enterprises run select AI-driven security, networking, and analytics functions closer to where users, devices, applications, and data operate.

Combined with the VersaONE Universal SASE Platform and Versa Operating System (VOS), this architecture supports Versa’s vision of the Intelligent Edge: a distributed infrastructure layer where networking, security, and AI capabilities work together as a unified system.

As enterprises adopt AI-driven security, networking, and analytics capabilities, many of these functions require real-time inference close to where users, devices, and applications operate services. Running capabilities such as Advanced Threat Protection (ATP), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), and predictive analytics at the network edge enables faster detection, policy enforcement, and operational insight while reducing latency.

Through this collaboration, Versa is working with Intel to explore and enable AI edge acceleration using Intel Xeon 6 processors with integrated Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions designed to accelerate the matrix operations used in modern AI models. Initial testing indicates that Intel AMX-accelerated inference on Intel Xeon 6 processors can deliver significant improvement in throughput for edge AI workloads compared to previous-generation processors.

“AI is moving beyond the data center and into the environments where enterprises actually operate,” said Nikhil Desai, senior director, product management, Versa. “Our collaboration with Intel is focused on helping customers explore how AI-powered security, networking, and analytics can run more efficiently at the edge, with the performance, control, and security required for distributed enterprise operations.”

Across industries, organizations are exploring how AI inference at the edge can unlock new use cases and operational capabilities. Retailers are using computer vision to improve in-store experiences, manufacturers are applying AI to predictive maintenance and operational analytics, and financial institutions are detecting fraud and anomalies in real time. These scenarios require AI inference to operate locally with low latency while maintaining strong security and governance controls.

Versa’s Intelligent Edge architecture is designed to support this shift. Built on the VersaONE platform and VOS, it integrates elastic compute, resilient connectivity, pervasive security, and autonomous operations across branch, campus, cloud, and sovereign environments. Working with Intel helps extend this architecture to support AI-powered networking and security capabilities closer to where enterprise data and activity originate.

“The transition to AI-driven enterprise requires intelligence integrated directly into the network architecture. By leveraging Intel Xeon 6 with built-in AI via Intel AMX, we are providing the high-throughput, low-latency foundation Versa needs to run complex AI inference at the edge,” said Cristina Rodriguez, VP and GM, Network and Edge at Intel. “This collaboration ensures that security and networking aren’t just connected – they’re intelligently optimized to handle the data-intensive workloads of the near future and beyond. Together, we are enabling AI for enterprise, without compromising performance or security.”

This collaboration advances Versa’s broader vision of the network as the enforcement fabric for the AI-driven enterprise – a unified platform that governs connectivity, security, and AI-enabled operations across every edge, every direction, and every environment where organizations operate.

About Versa

Versa, the global leader in unified security and networking, enables organizations to create self-protecting networks that simplify and automate network and security infrastructure. Powered by AI, the VersaONE Universal SASE Platform delivers converged SSE, SD-WAN, and SD-LAN solutions that protect data and defend against cyberthreats while delivering a superior digital experience. Versa is trusted by thousands of customers globally with hundreds of thousands of sites and millions of users relying on Versa for mission-critical networks and security. Versa is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, BlackRock, and other leading investors. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com and follow Versa on LinkedIn and X (Twitter) @versanetworks.

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