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MaintainX Launches Reporting AI for Maintenance and Reliability

Advanced reporting with built-in AI that finally speaks maintenance teams' language

MaintainX Report Builder AI

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MaintainX, the leading AI-powered solution for maintenance and asset management, announced today the launch of Report Builder AI, a new in-platform capability that transforms asset and work data into custom reports and visualizations using natural language. The new reporting solution reduces the need for complex formulas, spreadsheets, or third-party analytics tools.

“We designed Report Builder AI to give maintenance and operations teams the ability to access the information they need to make decisions by asking questions using everyday language,” said Chris Turlica, MaintainX CEO and cofounder.

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MaintainX Report Builder AI allows users to ask questions about labor, inventory, asset performance, downtime, and compliance and receive instant visual reports directly within MaintainX. The capability uses data from work orders, parts usage, purchase orders, maintenance schedules, and asset history. ​Teams get the power to see their data the way they need it, all inside MaintainX, without manual exports or separate reporting platforms.

“We designed Report Builder AI to give maintenance and operations teams the ability to access the information they need to make decisions by asking questions using everyday language,” said Chris Turlica, MaintainX CEO and cofounder. “This is reporting designed specifically for maintenance and reliability leaders, with data, purpose-built metrics, and AI that understands operational questions."

MaintainX Report Builder now offers three ways to analyze data:

  • AI: Generate reports, tables, and charts by simply typing a question
  • Templates: Start with pre-built templates for quick, proven insights
  • Manual: Build your own reports for full control and customization

“Before MaintainX Report Builder AI, getting the data I needed meant exporting spreadsheets and piecing things together manually,” said Alyssa Pantele, Regional Facilities Manager at Cobblestone Car Wash. “Now I can just ask for the report I want, and the platform builds it instantly. It’s made it much easier to track parts usage, purchase order costs, and asset performance so we can make better decisions.”

These reporting capabilities address growing customer demand for advanced, in-platform reporting as organizations standardize maintenance and operational practices. By delivering centralized insights within its maintenance and asset management platform, MaintainX strengthens its position as an all-in-one maintenance and asset intelligence solution.

About MaintainX

Headquartered in San Francisco, MaintainX is an AI-Powered computerized maintenance management solution (CMMS) and enterprise asset management (EAM) platform that helps frontline teams reduce unplanned equipment downtime and increase operational efficiency. MaintainX turns real-time asset and work data into proactive insights that drive operational excellence for organizations in manufacturing, energy, facilities management, and other physical-asset-driven industries. Learn more at www.maintainx.com.

MaintainX® is a registered trademark of MaintainX Inc.

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