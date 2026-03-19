Energage and Axios Partner on Top Workplaces Awards in Atlanta, Bay Area

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energage, the HR technology company behind the Top Workplaces employer recognition program, today announced a new partnership with Axios in metro Atlanta and the San Francisco Bay Area to recognize the best employers in those markets. The award spotlights companies that prioritize the workplace experience and build exceptional workplace cultures where people and performance thrive.

“Our new partnership with Axios celebrates organizations in the Bay Area and metro Atlanta that aren’t just talking about culture. They’re proving it through the voice of their people.” Eric Rubino, Energage CEO Share

Top Workplaces winners are determined by employee feedback collected through the confidential, research-backed Energage Workplace Survey. It measures key culture drivers proven to predict organizational success and employee engagement. The methodology is informed by insights from millions of employees across more than 80,000 organizations and refined over 20 years of research.

“Organizations that listen to their people consistently outperform,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “Because Top Workplaces awards are based entirely on employee feedback, they reveal what people truly experience at work. Our new partnership with Axios celebrates organizations in the Bay Area and metro Atlanta that aren’t just talking about culture. They’re proving it through the voice of their people.”

“Axios Local exists to help people understand the cities they live in, and the workplaces shaping those communities are central to that story,” said Liz Alesse, vice president and general manager of Axios Local. “Partnering with Energage allows us to spotlight employers building cultures people want to be part of in Atlanta and the Bay Area.”

Participating organizations can be public, private, nonprofit, or government employers. There is no cost to nominate, participate, or win awards.

Take the first step toward earning credible employer recognition. Anyone can nominate their company by visiting: https://topworkplaces.com/nominate-your-workplace/

In addition to regional recognition, participating companies may also be eligible for national Top Workplaces awards across culture excellence and industry categories — all based on the same single survey.

For more information on Top Workplaces awards and to learn how your organization can be recognized, visit www.topworkplaces.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is an HR technology company on a mission to help organizations build and brand exceptional workplace cultures. We power the Top Workplaces employer recognition program and deliver actionable, research-backed employee survey insights that fuel professional growth and elevate employer brands. Our comprehensive talent experience platform combines cutting-edge tools, expert guidance, and built-in personalization to cultivate cultures that boost engagement, improve retention, attract top talent, and drive better business results. Learn more at energage.com and topworkplaces.com.

About Axios

Axios Media delivers trustworthy news, expert insights, and engaging information to get people smarter, faster on what matters most. Axios Local was founded in 2021 with a mission to bring smart, modern, trustworthy local news to every community in America. The initiative now reaches two million readers across 35 communities and counting.