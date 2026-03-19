Origin Announces HP Embalagens as Strategic Distributor for Sustainable PET Bottlecaps

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. & SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin”) (NASDAQ: ORGN, ORGNW), a technology company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials, announced a strategic distributor relationship with HP Embalagens, a leader in high-performance thermoformed packaging, for sustainable PET bottlecaps.

HP Embalagens expects to purchase PET caps from Origin Materials for sale and distribution to its customer base, including many of the world’s leading brands. The partnership brings together the Origin PET cap product portfolio, beginning with the 1881 beverage closure, and HP Embalagens’ value-added distribution capabilities and market expertise in thermoformed products.

HP Embalagens is a leading packaging provider to South America and plans to distribute Origin PET caps to major customers in the region, with an emphasis on Brazil. The company specializes in thermoformed products and expects to leverage PET caps to expand its product catalogue and drive growth. HP Embalagens serves leading brands including Nestlé, Ferrero Rocher, Natura, and Johnson & Johnson.

Origin PET caps represent a technological breakthrough that can enable lighter packaging and better product barrier which improves shelf life. Unlike many injection molded or compression molded caps, Origin PET caps can be made with 100% post-consumer recycled material and used in food-grade applications.

Felipe Souza, HP Embalagens Purchasing and New Business Director, commented: “At HP Embalagens, our growth strategy centers on innovation, sustainability, and measurable impact. Our selection of Origin Materials to supply PET caps reflects our belief that consumers are ready for something new and better. The packaging industry has long sought a PET cap, and now Origin is making it a reality. We are thrilled to partner together to bring PET caps to our customers.”

John Bissell, CEO of Origin Materials, commented: “We are excited to partner with HP Embalagens. Our strategic relationship immediately extends our market reach in South America, opening the door for significant growth in the region. We look forward to working together as we bring our PET caps to HP Embalagens’ major customers.”

About Origin Materials

Origin is a technology company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials. Our innovations include PET caps and closures that bring recycling circularity and enhanced performance to a ~$65 billion market. For more information, visit www.originmaterials.com.

About HP Embalagens

HP Embalagens is a Brazilian company specialized in the development and production of plastic packaging solutions, with a strong presence in the thermoforming segment. With years of experience in the market, the company has consolidated its reputation for the quality of its products, operational efficiency, and ability to meet the most demanding needs of the industry, especially in the beverage, food, and consumer goods sectors.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “target,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding potential sales and distribution of Origin Materials’ PET closures, the customers to whom and countries in which such closures may be sold or distributed, potential future growth of Origin Materials’ market reach in South America, availability of PET closures for specific applications, Origin Materials’ business strategy and estimated total addressable market, anticipated performance characteristics of Origin’s PET caps such as increased shelf life and enabling lighter packaging, and expected benefits of the customer relationship. The forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations, and intentions of the management of Origin and are not predictions of actual performance and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Origin. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the fact that Origin Materials may be unable to successfully commercialize its products; the effects of competition on Origin Materials’ business; the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Origin; disruptions and other impacts to Origin’s business. Other factors that could adversely affect the Company’s operations include those discussed in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 13, 2025 under the heading “Risk Factors,” and other documents Origin has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Origin Materials presently does not know, or that Origin currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.