Grove Collaborative and Oceanic Preservation Society Launch The Unplastic Shop to Help Consumers Reduce Plastic Exposure at Home

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) (“Grove” or “the Company”), the world’s first plastic neutral retailer, leading sustainable consumer products company, Certified B Corporation, and Public Benefit Corporation, today announced a new partnership with Oceanic Preservation Society (OPS) to launch The Unplastic Shop—an education-led, curated shopping destination designed to help customers reduce plastic exposure where it matters most in everyday routines.

For decades, plastic has been framed primarily as an environmental issue. Microplastics and certain chemical additives used in plastics and personal care products have been detected in human blood, brain tissue, placentas, and breast milk. Emerging science suggests links between some plastic-associated chemicals—including phthalates, BPA, PFAS, and other endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs)—and potential impacts on fertility, cardiovascular health, and reproductive development.

“People are waking up to the reality that plastic isn’t only an environmental issue—it’s increasingly personal,” said Jeff Yurcisin, CEO of Grove Collaborative. “Our customers want clear guidance and better options they can trust. With OPS, we’re proud to launch The Unplastic Shop as a one-stop destination for vetted swaps and education to help families reduce plastic exposure at home—without compromising on performance.”

Unlike a full assortment marketplace, The Unplastic Shop is intentionally curated. The Unplastic Shop features approximately 500 products, each individually reviewed against Grove’s standards and OPS-informed criteria, spanning kitchen, personal care, cleaning, laundry, baby, pet, and household essentials. Key features include room-by-room shopping, education-first content (including “Top 10 Tips to Unplastic Your Life”), and starter sets designed to make switching simpler.

Research suggests repeated, low-level exposure—not one-time contact—is how certain plastic-associated chemicals can enter our bodies over time. That’s why The Unplastic Shop focuses on high-impact upgrades: the products and routines you interact with every day, in the places where exposure can add up fastest—without needing to eliminate plastic overnight. The collection focuses on high-frequency routines—such as food storage, cookware, oral care, hair care, laundry, and household cleaning—where heat, friction, or repeated use may increase exposure over time.

“We’re now finding plastics in our brains, our hearts, our placentas—even in breast milk,” said Louie Psihoyos, Co-Director of The Plastic Detox and Founder of the Oceanic Preservation Society. “And a big part of that exposure comes from products we use every day. Once you realize how many plastic-linked chemicals are in those products, you start asking a simple question: what can I do to reduce my exposure? That’s why we created this campaign—and why we created The Unplastic Shop.”

Products in The Unplastic Shop meet criteria developed in partnership with OPS and Grove’s internal product standards team, prioritizing:

No plastic touches anything you ingest

Free from BPA and “BP” alternatives

Free from PFAS and other “forever chemicals”

Selected to avoid endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) and other substances associated with hormone disruption

Reduced-plastic packaging or plastic-free alternatives whenever possible

The Unplastic Shop was curated as part of the “Unplastic Your Life” campaign led by OPS—developed to help people move from awareness to action through education, advocacy, and product swaps that reduce plastic exposure and reliance on single-use plastics over time.

To learn more and shop The Unplastic Shop beginning March 16, 2026, visit: www.grove.co/unplastic-shop.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) is the one-stop online destination for everyday essentials that create a healthier home and planet. Explore thousands of thoughtfully vetted products for every room and everyone in your home, including household cleaning, personal care, health and wellness, laundry, clean beauty, kitchen, pantry, kids, baby, pet care, and beyond. Everything Grove sells meets a higher standard — from health to sustainability and performance — so you get a great value without compromising your values. As a B Corp and Public Benefit Corporation, Grove goes beyond selling products: every order is carbon neutral, supports plastic waste cleanup initiatives, and lets you see and track the positive impact of your choices. Shopping with purpose starts at Grove.com.

About Oceanic Preservation Society

The Oceanic Preservation Society (OPS) is a nonprofit organization that uses storytelling and film to inspire action and educate audiences about critical environmental and human health challenges. OPS is the production team behind the documentary The Plastic Detox, now streaming on Netflix. https://opsociety.org/