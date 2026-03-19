AmeriPro Health Partners with Orion Talent to Expand Veteran Hiring Across EMS Operations

CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AmeriPro Health, a leading provider of emergency medical services and public health programs, today announced a partnership with Orion Talent to expand its recruitment of military veterans into Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), paramedic, and operational roles across its growing national footprint.

"At AmeriPro Health, we’ve built a culture where veterans can continue serving their communities while building meaningful careers,” said Larry Richardson, CEO and Chairman of AmeriPro Health. Share

AmeriPro Health delivers high-performance 911 emergency medical services and public health programs through partnerships with counties and municipalities across the United States. Using advanced technology and highly trained professionals, the company provides critical emergency care and medical transport services when every second matters.

Founded by Marine Corps veteran and paramedic Larry Richardson, AmeriPro Health has built its culture around the principles of professionalism, commitment, and integrity. These values closely align with the leadership, discipline, and teamwork developed through military service.

“Veterans bring leadership under pressure, mission-driven focus, and an unwavering commitment to the people who depend on them,” said Larry Richardson, CEO and Chairman of AmeriPro Health. “Those are exactly the qualities required in emergency medical services. At AmeriPro Health, we’ve built a culture where veterans can continue serving their communities while building meaningful careers.”

Through its partnership with Orion Talent, AmeriPro Health is expanding its ability to connect with transitioning service members seeking civilian careers in healthcare and emergency response.

“AmeriPro Health understands how military experience translates into operational excellence in emergency services,” said Greg Summers, CEO of Orion Talent. “We’re proud to partner to connect transitioning service members with meaningful careers in EMS and help them continue serving their communities.”

Veterans already play an important role across AmeriPro Health’s organization, serving in positions ranging from field medics and paramedics to leadership roles. By expanding its veteran hiring initiatives, the company aims to continue strengthening its workforce with individuals who thrive in high-stakes environments and bring a strong team-first mindset to their work.

Looking ahead, AmeriPro Health plans to continue growing its veteran hiring efforts as part of its broader talent strategy.

“Our goal is simple,” Richardson said. “We want every paramedic or EMT who has served in the military to know they have a home at AmeriPro Health.”