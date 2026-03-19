Palantir and Moder Partner to Transform Mortgage Industry

MIAMI & BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), a global leader in operational artificial intelligence platforms, and Moder, the fastest growing AI and technology outsourcing company in mortgage, today announced a strategic partnership to co-build an AI-powered mortgage operations platform with first pilot customer Freedom Mortgage, bringing Palantir’s capabilities around data and AI to the forefront of the mortgage industry alongside Moder’s domain expertise.

The co-built platform leverages Palantir’s Ontology to provide an agentic AI framework to integrate with existing systems of record today. By translating guidelines and operational policies into configurable, testable, and auditable rules, the new platform is designed to help teams execute critical processes with greater precision and scale.

In early deployments with Freedom Mortgage, the platform has already transformed and is live with several key processes, driving meaningful value through improved speed and accuracy—benefiting operating agents and homeowners.

“This strategic partnership will reshape the future of our industry,” said Michael Middleman, Chairman of Moder. “Together, we’re building technology that can help improve affordability, lower borrowing costs, and expand access to homeownership for millions of Americans.”

“Combining our deep expertise in the mortgage industry with Palantir's data and AI capabilities, we’re already seeing measurable results improving the homeownership experience and helping mortgage servicers run more efficiently,” said Moder President and CEO Erik Anderson. “This latest technology will accelerate at scale our ability to deliver customized and automated solutions to all our clients in multiple industries.”

“Freedom Mortgage is excited about the tremendous impact this strategic partnership between Moder and Palantir will have on the way we operate and the speed and ease by which we service our customers across the nation,” said Mike Patterson, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Freedom Mortgage.

“We’re energized by the opportunity to collaborate with the team at Moder, who share our mission-first mindset and our belief in the transformative power of smart, scalable innovation,” said Elias Davis, Office of the CEO, at Palantir. “Homeownership is a cornerstone of the American dream, and through this partnership and our Ontology, we can now unify data through the full mortgage cycle and orchestrate governed AI workflows end-to-end to serve more homeowners, more efficiently, and more accurately.”

About Moder

Founded in 2021, Moder is redefining how financial services are delivered and experienced. The company partners with leading banks, mortgage lenders, servicers, insurance companies and asset managers to modernize operations and improve how financial products reach customers. By combining deep industry expertise, world-class talent, and proprietary technology, Moder helps financial institutions move faster, operate smarter, and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market. For more information, visit gomoder.com

About Palantir

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

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