Alto and Decile Group Partner to Expand Access to Retirement Capital for Emerging Venture Funds

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alto, a leading self-directed IRA platform bringing private markets to individual retirement portfolios, today announced a partnership with Decile Group, which operates a leading venture capital accelerator, fund administrator and investment management software platform for emerging fund managers. The collaboration streamlines workflows between the two companies, giving Decile Group general partners (GPs) and limited partners (LPs) the ability to raise from or invest with retirement capital using Alto’s platform.

The partnership reflects strong alignment between the two companies, which together will work towards helping modernize venture fundraising while expanding participation across the private markets ecosystem. Through the partnership, venture funds, many of which are launched through Decile Group’s VC Lab, may enable self-directed IRA participation as part of their fundraising strategy, allowing investors to allocate retirement assets into private venture funds.

Decile Group supports emerging venture capitalists through its VC Lab program, which has accelerated more than 900 VCs and powered more than $1.5 billion in capital commitments. As part of the partnership, funds formed within the Decile ecosystem can offer eligible investors the ability to participate using self-directed IRAs through Alto's platform, as part of their existing fundraising process on Decile.

“Decile Group is helping build the next generation of venture capital managers, and partnering with Alto is a natural marriage of available, deployable capital with venture opportunity,” said Eric Satz, Founder and CEO of Alto. “By working together, we’re aiming to make it easier for emerging funds to access one of the largest pools of capital in the market - retirement assets - while giving investors more flexibility in how they participate in private markets.”

“At Decile Group, our mission is to democratize access to venture capital by empowering more people to become GPs and more investors to participate in the asset class,” said Adeo Ressi, CEO of Decile Group. “Alto helps extend that mission by providing access to retirement capital as a powerful and increasingly important funding source for emerging managers.”

To coincide with the partnership, Alto and Decile Group will co-host a live webinar designed for emerging fund managers on March 24, at 11:00AM ET.

Hosted as part of Decile Group’s VC Lab programming for its 20th cohort, this session, titled Unlocking Private Markets: How Self-Directed IRAs Enable GP Fundraising, will explore how emerging managers can launch and potentially scale venture funds while unlocking new sources of investor demand through self-directed IRAs.

The conversation will cover why long-term, tax-advantaged retirement capital is a natural fit for private market strategies, and how managers may enable IRA participation without adding operational complexity.

Attendees will gain insight into:

How Decile Group supports new and emerging GPs through VC Lab and its software platform

Why self-directed IRAs are becoming an increasingly important component of private fund fundraising

How fund managers can diversify their investor base by enabling retirement account participation via Alto

Open to the public, this session combines education and execution to help emerging managers raise capital more efficiently.

Register for the webinar here: https://partners.decilehub.com/e/emerging-alto

About Alto

Alto's self-directed IRA platform enables investors to diversify their retirement portfolios with alternative assets like private equity, venture capital, real estate, private credit and more. Alto serves as IRA custodian for approximately $2B in assets held by 32,000+ self-directed IRA investors and supports more than 2,500 issuers who have raised capital on the platform.* Customers can establish Traditional, Roth or SEP IRAs and invest in private markets. Learn more at altoira.com.

About Decile Group

Decile Group provides investment management software, fund administration solutions, and education programs designed specifically for emerging venture capital managers. Through its VC Lab accelerator, Decile Group has helped hundreds of GPs launch and scale funds while working to make venture capital more accessible and inclusive. Learn more at decilegroup.com.

*Data as of December 31, 2025.

This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any investment in private funds involves significant risks, including the potential loss of principal and limited liquidity. Investments in private markets are not suitable for all investors and are generally available only to accredited or otherwise eligible investors. Alto does not provide investment, legal, or tax advice. Investors should consult their own advisors before making any investment decisions.