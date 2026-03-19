Keith Urban Honored With Angels Among Us Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Four-time GRAMMY Award and 14-time CMA Award winner Keith Urban received The Randy Owen “Angels Among Us” Award Wednesday for outstanding commitment and service to the mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®: Finding cures. Saving children.® Urban accepted the award at the Country Radio Seminar (CRS) in Nashville.

"Being recognized with the Angels Among Us award is not something I take lightly," said Urban. "I’ve witnessed the courage shown by the children and families at St. Jude for more than 20 years, and it never ceases to amaze me. By standing together, we've been able to help St. Jude continue advancing research and treatment for children around the world with cancer and other life-threatening diseases. It is an absolute honor to stand behind a mission this meaningful.”

Urban has supported St. Jude for more than 20 years and began visiting the hospital in 1998. In 2015, St. Jude named him the founding Artist Ambassador of the Connected Caring program, connecting Urban and patients to share personal stories and a love for music. Over the years, Keith has participated in countless benefit concerts, radiothons, livestreams, St. Jude marketing campaigns, a special album release, and meet-and-greets with St. Jude patients.

“Country music has a long and meaningful history of supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and Keith Urban stands among our most enduring champions,” said Ike Anand, President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude. “We are grateful to Keith and the country music community for their continued commitment to the St. Jude mission. Thanks to the generosity of artists like Keith and Randy Owen, St. Jude is able to advance lifesaving research and treatment while also bringing moments of joy and comfort to patients and families through the power of music.”

For the first time, CRS held space for a dedicated St. Jude session. During the St. Jude programming, iHeartCountry Brand Coordinator/SVPP Gator Harrison interviewed Urban about the importance of his support for St. Jude throughout his career. After the discussion, Randy Owen surprised Urban with the award, having made the first call to his fellow artists in 1989 to rally around St. Jude from the stages of CRS. St. Jude patient Faith was in attendance to help Owen present the award to Urban.

Music Gives to St. Jude Kids® helps to raise more than $70M annually to accelerate research and treatment by St. Jude to help children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases. The program unites more than 350 radio and music partners in a shared mission.

To get involved, visit musicgives.org.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered largely incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate in the U.S. from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.