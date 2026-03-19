Lockheed Martin Selects Fortem Technologies to Protect Critical Infrastructure from Drones

LINDON, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fortem Technologies, the global leader in airspace security, today announced a contract with Lockheed Martin to deploy autonomous counter-drone systems to protect critical infrastructure.

Lockheed selects Fortem to deploy counter-drone systems for critical infrastructure as demand for operational C-UAS accelerates. Share

Under the agreement, Fortem will provide its TrueView™ radar sensors and DroneHunter® autonomous interceptors, which will be integrated with Lockheed Martin’s Sanctum C-UAS Mission Management software. This solution will provide persistent, layered airspace defense against unauthorized or hostile drones.

Fortem Technologies CEO Jon Gruen said the deployment reflects growing demand for advanced systems capable of detecting and intercepting drones in sensitive environments.

“Fortem has spent years proving our counter-drone technology in conflict zones and at some of the highest-profile events in the world,” Gruen said. “This contract puts that same capability to work protecting critical infrastructure.”

The Lockheed Martin collaboration builds upon a string of recent milestones that underscore accelerating demand for Fortem’s technology. The Department of Homeland Security recently awarded Fortem a multimillion-dollar contract to protect U.S. venues at the 2026 FIFA World Cup – the company’s second consecutive FIFA tournament – and the U.S. Army awarded a three-year, $18 million contract to provide counter-drone solutions and support services at Army sites worldwide.

About Fortem Technologies

Fortem Technologies is the global leader in airspace security, delivering advanced solutions that protect against today’s autonomous aerial threats while ensuring the safety of tomorrow’s advanced air mobility. Fortem’s AI-powered SkyDome® Family of Systems combines TrueView™ sensors, command-and-control software, and autonomous DroneHunter® interceptors to defend military, government, and commercial operations worldwide from hostile or unauthorized drones. Fortem is the only company authorized to deploy a drone-on-drone kinetic interceptor in U.S. airspace, and its technology has been validated in operational deployments in Ukraine, the Middle East, and East Asia. Headquartered in Lindon, Utah, Fortem is privately held and backed by Lockheed Martin, DCVC, Toshiba, AE Industrial Partners, AIM13, Signia Venture Partners, and others. To learn more, visit https://fortemtech.com.