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Maxio and Abacum Partner to Bring AI-Powered Financial Planning to B2B SaaS and AI Companies

The partnership connects billing automation with AI-native financial planning, giving finance teams a foundation for intelligent, real-time decision-making

ATLANTA & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maxio, the leading billing automation and revenue management platform for B2B SaaS and AI companies, and Abacum, the AI-native FP&A platform, today announced a partnership to deliver connected subscription billing and financial planning. By integrating the two platforms, Maxio and Abacum will create a seamless flow of billing and revenue data into planning and forecasting models, helping finance teams eliminate manual reconciliation, accelerate month-end close, and connect actuals to forecasts more reliably.

“This partnership with Abacum extends our vision beyond billing and metrics into the planning layer, giving finance teams a truly connected foundation,” said Branden Jenkins, CEO of Maxio.

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“This partnership with Abacum extends our vision beyond billing and metrics into the planning layer, giving finance teams a truly connected foundation,” said Branden Jenkins, CEO of Maxio. “Billing and planning have historically been disconnected, creating friction across the finance stack. By bringing them together, we’re eliminating that gap at the source.”

The integration will connect Maxio's billing and revenue data directly to Abacum's planning platform, linking actual performance to forecasts in real time. Finance teams gain continuous scenario planning grounded in live billing data, reducing dependence on manual exports and static snapshots.

“Finance teams don’t need more dashboards; they need more clarity on the business,” said Julio Martínez, Co-Founder and CEO of Abacum. “By connecting Maxio’s billing data directly into Abacum’s platform, we’re giving finance leaders the foundation they need to move from reactive reporting to proactive, data-driven decision-making. This is what the future of the Office of the CFO looks like.”

Those interested in receiving more information about the integration can sign up for updates here.

About Maxio

Maxio is the billing and financial reporting platform trusted by over 2,000 SaaS, AI and subscription businesses worldwide. With $18B+ in billings under management, Maxio empowers finance teams to scale recurring revenue, automate quote-to-cash and deliver the insights needed to grow confidently. Learn more at maxio.com.

About Abacum

Abacum is the AI-native FP&A platform that helps finance teams drive business performance. Built for mid-market companies, Abacum combines a powerful multi-dimensional modeling engine with collaborative workflows and AI-powered intelligence to automate reporting, accelerate forecasting, and surface actionable insights. Backed by Scale Venture Partners, Y Combinator, Atomico, and Creandum, Abacum is trusted by hundreds of companies across 31 countries, including industry leaders such as CoreWeave, Strava, and Replit. Learn more at abacum.ai.

Contacts

Media Contacts

Courtney Merolle
PRforMaxio@bospar.com

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Maxio

Release Summary
Maxio and Abacum today announced a partnership to deliver connected subscription billing and financial planning.
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Contacts

Media Contacts

Courtney Merolle
PRforMaxio@bospar.com

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