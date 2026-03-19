Udemy Previews Agentic AI Solution, Altus, Designed to Diagnose Skills Gaps and Build Workforce Capability

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY) today previewed Altus, the vision for its next-generation agentic AI solution, designed to help organizations identify critical skills, build capability in the flow of work, and drive measurable outcomes.

Altus is designed to help organizations identify critical skills, build capability in the flow of work, and drive measurable outcomes. Share

Introduced at the company’s annual PowerUp event, Altus is an integrated solution of specialized agents that is designed to help organizations accelerate time-to-proficiency, improve adoption of new technologies, and measure the ROI of reskilling programs.

“Altus represents a major step forward in using AI to reskill the global workforce, and advances our ambition to become the leading AI-powered skilling platform for future-ready workplace,” said Udemy President & CEO, Hugo Sarrazin. “Designed to connect business strategy directly to skills development, Altus aims to help leaders move faster, build stronger teams, and deliver real results.”

Organizations across industries are under pressure to execute complex strategic initiatives, including cloud modernization, digital transformation, and agent adoption. Yet, many struggle to identify capability gaps, align learning investments to business priorities, and measure the impact of reskilling. Traditional training programs are often slow, fragmented, and difficult to scale, leaving leaders without clear visibility into workforce readiness.

Altus is being designed to help organizations move beyond passive content consumption to coordinated, outcome-driven workforce transformation at scale by empowering managers to:

Diagnose skill gaps in the context of business priorities

in the context of business priorities Enable individualized skills mastery by leveraging a personalization engine that can help create adaptive and contextual learner experiences

by leveraging a personalization engine that can help create adaptive and contextual learner experiences Integrate learning with enterprise systems and workflows

Validate skills using performance-based assessments , including simulated practice scenarios, role play, and labs

, including simulated practice scenarios, role play, and labs Monitor progress and surface recommendations to continuously adapt programs in real-time to support business outcomes

“By combining skills intelligence, personalization, and continuous measurement, Altus is being built to help organizations to move from learning activity to validated performance and business outcomes,” Sarrazin added. “Customers will be able to accelerate time-to-proficiency, improve adoption, and clearly demonstrate the return on their reskilling investments - positioning learning as a core part of their strategic infrastructure.”

We expect to begin rolling out early access to Altus over the next few months, with broader availability planned for the second half of the year.

To see a preview of Altus, view the demo video.

About Udemy

Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY) is an AI-powered skills acceleration platform transforming how companies and individuals across the world build the capabilities needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving workplace. By combining on-demand, multi-language content with real-time innovation, Udemy delivers personalized experiences that empower organizations to scale workforce development and help individuals build the technical, business, and soft skills most relevant to their careers. Today, thousands of companies, including Ericsson, Samsung SDS America, On24, Tata Consultancy Services, The World Bank, and Volkswagen, rely on Udemy Business for its enterprise solutions to build agile, future-ready teams. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco, with hubs across the United States, Australia, India, Ireland, Mexico, and Türkiye.