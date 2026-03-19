Andersen Consulting Expands Technology Platform in France

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting expands its digital transformation offering through a Collaboration Agreement with Teolia Consulting, a French firm specializing in project and product management, cloud platform engineering, data transformation, and Atlassian suite integration and adoption.

Founded in 2014, Teolia Consulting helps organizations achieve digital performance, from agile methodology to time-to-market solutions. The firm’s expertise is focused on delivering integrated strategies that align technology with organizational change. The firm works across industries including banking, insurance, fashion, and retail, empowering clients to strengthen resilience and accelerate digital maturity.

“At Teolia Consulting, we believe that true transformation happens when technology and people evolve together,” said Lucienne Jacquet, managing partner of Teolia. “By collaborating with Andersen Consulting, we not only amplify our impact but also gain access to a worldwide organization of like-minded individuals. This synergy enables us to deliver integrated solutions on a global scale, coordinate seamlessly across markets, and bring our technical depth to clients seeking to optimize performance.”

“Teolia Consulting combines deep technology expertise with proven digital transformation capabilities,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “The firm’s technical strength and innovative solutions complement our platform, enabling us to deliver practical, results-driven outcomes for clients facing complex digital challenges.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.