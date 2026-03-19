WideField Announces Participation from Cisco Investments in Series A Round, as Company Launches AI Agent Identity Monitoring

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WideField Security today announced that Cisco Investments has joined its Series A funding round, that John Hurley, CRO of Optiv, has joined its board, and that the company has extended its identity security platform to cover autonomous AI agents. Hurley's board appointment is effective immediately.

“The pace of AI tools and automation adoption is not slowing down. WideField gave us the confidence to keep moving forward, because we can see and monitor the identities, human and non-human, interacting with our environment." — John McLeod, CISO, NOV Share

“I've spent my career working with companies on their most pressing security challenges, and identity is consistently at the center of those that matter most. WideField’s unique combination of visibility, real-time session monitoring, and now coverage for AI agents helps address gaps that every CISO I talk to has identified as a priority within their security framework. I'm honored and excited to join the board.” – John Hurley, Chief Revenue Officer, Optiv

“The rise of AI agents is reshaping the evolution of identity security, requiring an approach that focuses on the full lifecycle of how identities are created, authenticated, and used. We are excited to invest in WideField. This investment reinforces Cisco’s commitment to building a unified Identity Intelligence layer that secures the rapidly expanding frontier of non-human and agentic AI identities across the entire security lifecycle.” – Janey Hoe, Vice President, Cisco Investments

Nearly every major breach in the past few years occurred within organizations that relied on traditional identity security technologies, including SSO, PAM, and various governance tools. Yet, attackers still got in, and in most cases, they didn't need sophisticated methods. They used infostealers, attacker-in-the-middle (AiTM) kits, AI-assisted phishing, and stolen OAuth tokens. The tools in place weren't enough.

The core problem is a lack of visibility into what happens after login. Human and non-human identities are managed in silos, and overprivileged access goes unnoticed until an attacker is already inside. Due to their non-deterministic nature, AI agents have sharpened these risks. As agents require broad privileges, it is increasingly important to monitor and track every agent action, especially sensitive ones.

Seeing every identity at every stage

WideField's platform protects the complete identity security lifecycle. At rest, it provides visibility into all entitlements, privileges, and credentials across human and non-human identities. In motion, it monitors authentication events, MFA, and conditional access. In use, it models active sessions, detects threats, and monitors privileged access.

The company is also releasing new product updates that extend coverage to agentic AI identities, including autonomous bots and agents operating with delegated authority, often without IT knowledge. The platform builds a live behavioral model by ingesting telemetry from users, devices, and applications, to detect anomalies (e.g., token misuse, impossible travel, unauthorized permission use, and data exfiltration patterns) as they occur.

“Authentication was never the finish line, but that’s where most tools stop. AI agents operate continuously, with broad permissions. We built WideField to close that gap and give security teams control over every identity lifecycle, human or machine, from the moment credentials are provisioned.” – Abhay Kulkarni, CEO, WideField

“The pace of AI tools and automation adoption is not slowing down. WideField gave us the confidence to keep moving forward, because we can see and monitor the identities, human and non-human, interacting with our environment." — John McLeod, CISO, NOV

About WideField

WideField’s patented technology provides comprehensive visibility, rapid risk reduction, and real-time session detection and response across AI agents, NHIs, and human identities. By removing the fear of identity-driven threats, teams are empowered to innovate with full visibility and zero hesitation. Learn more at WideField.ai.