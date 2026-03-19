Ibex Expands U.S. Footprint with HNL Lab Medicine Partnership to Deploy Clinical-Grade AI to Support Cancer Diagnostics

BOSTON & ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ibex Medical Analytics (Ibex), a leader in clinical-grade AI-powered pathology, today announced a strategic collaboration with HNL Lab Medicine, a leading multi-regional medical laboratory in the United States. Through this partnership, HNL Lab Medicine will deploy Ibex’s advanced AI solutions, Ibex Prostate for biopsies and transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP), to further enhance diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency.

The deployment marks a significant milestone in HNL Lab Medicine’s digital transformation. Since 2023, HNL Lab Medicine has operated a world-class digital pathology practice combining Proscia’s Concentriq® platform and Leica Biosystems’ high-throughput imaging hardware. By merging Ibex’s artificial intelligence layer into this existing infrastructure, HNL Lab Medicine is transitioning from a digital practice to an AI-powered one. The solution provides a seamless, embedded workflow, setting a new benchmark for diagnostic excellence in the U.S. market.

Through this collaboration, HNL Lab Medicine is adding specialized AI capabilities to its diagnostic suite. Ibex Prostate assists pathologists in detecting and grading cancer and other clinically relevant findings in both core needle biopsies and TURPs, acting as a high-precision diagnostic aid and safety net to support the pathologist’s final review and ensure no suspicious lesion is overlooked. This initial validation and deployment, as part of the HNL Lab Medicine Lab Developed Test (LDT) workflow in prostate cancer, establishes a foundation for an evolving partnership aimed at advancing the frontiers of AI-powered diagnostics.

"We are thrilled to partner with HNL Lab Medicine, an organization that exemplifies the future of pathology," said Yair Heller, CEO of Ibex Medical Analytics. " HNL Lab Medicine’s ability to operate as a high-volume independent lab while maintaining the clinical rigor of a health system makes them an ideal partner for our technology. By integrating Ibex’s AI into their established digital workflow, HNL Lab Medicine is ensuring that their pathologists have advanced tools available to provide timely, high-confidence results for every patient."

"HNL Lab Medicine is unique because we partner closely with health systems, embedding members of our team within their organizations while operating at the scale of a full-service clinical laboratory,” said Dr. Jordan Olson, Chief Medical Officer at HNL Lab Medicine. “That collaboration gives us insight into where innovation can make the biggest difference, which is why integrating Ibex’s AI is such a powerful step forward for our pathologists.”

About Ibex Medical Analytics

Ibex Medical Analytics transforms cancer diagnostics with clinical-grade, AI-powered pathology solutions. As the industry’s most widely deployed AI platform, Ibex empowers clinicians to provide accurate, timely, and personalized diagnoses for every patient. Pathologists worldwide use Ibex to improve diagnostic accuracy, automate quality control, and streamline workflows, while the platform also supports advanced biomarker discovery. For more information, visit ibex-ai.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

The Ibex platform includes solutions that are CE-IVD certified and registered with MHRA, TGA, ANVISA, AMAR, and Swissmedic. It includes an FDA-cleared solution and others that are Research Use Only (RUO) in the U.S. The Ibex suite includes solutions utilized by HNL Lab Medicine as part of a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT), which has not been cleared or approved by the FDA.

About HNL Lab Medicine

Operating for over 25 years, HNL Lab Medicine is a leading multi‐regional, full‐service medical laboratory providing testing and related services to physician offices, hospitals, long‐term care facilities, employers and industrial accounts. HNL Lab Medicine has more than 50 patient service centers in Pennsylvania and has 33 acute care laboratories within our partners' hospital sites. Over 2,200 employees, including over 109 board-certified pathologists and scientific directors, work together to provide high-quality, advanced diagnostic testing. Learn more at HNL.com